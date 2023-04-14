Isabella Strahan (18), daughter of GMA host Michael Strahan, displays her slim figure on a beach holiday in a bikini.

Isabella Strahan Strahan is the daughter of Michael Strahan and host of Good Morning America. She showed off her figure as a supermodel in a teeny-tiny bikini.

This month the 18 year old traveled to Bahamas along with some of her closest girlfriends, including her twin-sister Sophia.

2 Isabella Strahan, daughter of Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan, showed off her figure as a model in a tiny bikini

2 Michael has twin daughters Isabella Sophia /sophialstrahan

Isabella’s friend, Victoria Pilar James, posted a bunch of photos from their idyllic Caribbean getaway to Instagram.

In one of them, Michael’s daughter posed with Victoria on the beach.

The teenager showed off her toned figure with tiny bottoms and a top in navy.

In the photo, she smiled and threw an arm around her best friend.

Victoria captioned the post: “Bad girls club season‘23.”

Isabella and Sophia Muggli were born December 2004, during Michael Muggli’s 7-year marriage with Jean Muggli.

Isabella recently shared a series of skimpy bikini videos from her trip to Jaimaca.

Isabella wore a bikini with a green and black pattern, paired with thongs that matched.

Entertainment’s most read articles

Before she leapt off a rocky ledge into the crystal clear waters, the woman smiled and waved to the camera.

She took a swim in the crystal clear water.

The teenager’s message was “Hi” with an emoji that represented the Jamaican flag.

Last month, GMA anchor Michael hired Isabella to model outfits for his new clothing line.

He got the 18-year-old to show off a blue and white padded jacket from his MSX for NFL line.

Michael shared on Instagram a video showing Isabella in the jacket.

The caption read: “Get prepared to face the cold weather by wearing a MSX jacket of your team’s NFL.”

Isabella made her modeling debut back in April 2022 when she walked in a fashion show.