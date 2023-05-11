IU’s Agency Reacts to Allegations of Plagiarism and ‘Malicious Rumors’

South Korean superstar IU’s agency has released a statement citing they’re not afraid to take strong action against ‘malicious’ plagiarism allegations spreading on the internet.

IU (Lee Ji Eun) is one the most famous K-pop singers. He has a number of chart-topper hits including Eight, Ganadara Blueming Strawberry moon, Celebrity, Blueming and Ganadara.

However, “baseless” rumors her successful music is plagiarizing other artists have caused a stir. Now, her agent has reacted in response to these unfounded accusations.

IU’s agency will take ‘legal action’ against any plagiarism allegations

IU’s agency has warned they’ll take strong legal action against plagiarism allegations after an anonymous listener claimed a complaint was made against the singer.

The agency stated: “We have been aware for some time now that false claims of plagiarism and baseless rumors have been spread via various online communities, SNS communities, YouTube, as well as in print form in certain areas.”

They added: “We’ve recently confirmed that for the past several months, serious accounts of malicious activity were detected on multiple online communities and Naver cafe pages. After confirming the above, the agency proceeded to collect all forms of evidence related to accusations of plagiarism, false rumors, sexual harassment and defamation of character, invasion of privacy, etc; based on the collected evidence, we have submitted lawsuits against responsible parties through the agency’s law firm.”

The explanation was that IU wasn’t notified by law enforcement about the allegations, but rather via news media. They have not officially been charged. IU’s agency and IU deny these allegations on the internet.

Unbelievable plagiarism allegations by anonymous internet user

IU is a hit-maker who has made several K-pop tracks that have stood the test of times. But recently fans were shocked to read about a bizarre claim some of her tracks like The Red Shoes, Good Day, Bbibbi, Pitiful, Celebrity, and Boo are taken from other artists’ works.

The allegations have not been proven, and IU’s agency are willing to take legal action against malicious posts online which defame the artist’s character and her work.

The star’s fans have rallied around him and they are angry about the false reports.

