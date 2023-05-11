OTT release date confirmed and number of episodes.

What is the release date of Dahaad in the world and what number episodes does season 1 include?

It’s a busy week for fans of original Indian series and movies with upwards of eight new titles set to release for OTT streaming over the next few days.

Dahaad, the Hindi crime drama from Reema Kgti and Zoya Akhatar is arguably the most anticipated series.

Dahaad is a new series that will be available for streaming on OTT. Here’s everything you need to know, such as the release date, how many episodes are in season 1, and who the cast members are.

Dahaad, or Roar in Arabic, will be available on Amazon Prime Video worldwide from Friday May 12th.

Although a date hasn’t been announced for the release of The Futon Critic, it is currently scheduled to be in Hindi. You can find out more about this by clicking on the links below. the series as releasing from 12 AM Pacific Time – that’s 12:30 PM IST.

Amazon Prime Video India will be available from:

Dahaad tells you the truth You can read more about it here Anjali Bhaati is a sub-inspector tasked with investigating a string of disappearances involving young women.

Unfortunately, aside from dealing with the discrimination that comes from being a female Sub-inspector in rural India, Bhaati’s job is made increasingly difficult when several of those women are found dead in public bathrooms.

Bhaati suspects that the deaths may not be suicides. Instead, there could be a bigger game at play. Could there even be a group of killers?

“As the case unravels she begins to suspect that the seemingly clear-cut suicides may be the work of a serial killer on the loose, triggering a riveting game of cat and mouse between a seasoned criminal and an underdog cop.”

Dahaad Episode Count and Cast revealed

Dahaad Season 1 is made up of 8 episodes. The titles have yet to be revealed by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films – the production companies that are behind this new series.

Sonakshi Singha, 35 years old and from Patna, is the actress playing Anjali Bhati. She works mostly in Hindi films.

Sinha won the Filmfare Award in 2009 for Best Female Debut. She has since appeared in Holiday as Saiba and Lootera, as Pakhi Chaudhary.

Sinha speaks to the press as part of his promotional tour Explained how “the heart beats faster due to excitement” and that Dahaad “marks my debut on the OTT platform as well [so] for the first time, the audience is going to watch me in a long format series.”

PTI will add the fan favorite actress via The Economic Times how “On paper, the character was so powerful [and] for me, as an actor to be able to do that kind of role, it was just so exciting at that point of time in my life, where I was.”

“I was being offered repetitive things. The clutter was cleared. I was an actor who moved around a lot. To be honest, I just worked to get paid. I made so many movies in my early years. In ten years I’d done 30. I was crazy busy. After a while, I decided to start making solo films. It was like, I tasted blood.”

“I want roles with more substance, want to play stronger female characters” she added.

Joining Sinha Dahaad is:

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

Get more TV stories