Flounder’s 2023 redesign has Little Mermaid fanatics enraged, with memes

With the release of the 2023 Little Mermaid remake getting closer and closer, fans can’t help but comment on the appearance of Ariel’s fishy best friend Flounder.

The Little Mermaid premiered at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater on May 8, 2020. The wide release will be in theatres across the US, UK and Canada on May 26.

This is the first live-action remake. Disney‘s original Little Mermaid film, it was always going to be challenging to revamp the characters from colorful cartoons into realistic creatures.

Flounder’s original cartoon design presented him as a chunky, happy yellow fish with blue fins. To the dismay and disappointment of his fans, his vibrant and happy features were replaced with a much more fishy appearance.

Twitter users react to Flounder’s 2023 revamp in The Little Mermaid

Many people find it difficult to believe that there are so many different kinds of people. Twitter The final version of Flounder is not to the liking of many users. Fans are flocking to Social media Share your thoughts and opinions about the Disney movie release.

One user claimed the character had been “ruined”.

Whilst another said the appearance of Flounder in the 2023 Little Mermaid made them “sad”.

The criticism is not the only thing that needs to be addressed. мет Rolling in. Some have used their creativity to show their frustration, while others chose to be funny.

It’s a fun way to start your Flounder experience:

Another user highlighted what real-life Flounders look like, and it’s rather different:

One user created a humorous edit featuring the tropical fish that will be attending the Met Gala 2023.

Despite initial reactions, it’s clear audiences are able to find the humorous side of the character’s appearance.

Voice actor defends Flounder’s design

The voice behind Ariel’s fishy best friend is the young actor Jacob Tremblay.

Interview with VarietyHe said that he saw the design for the creature of the deep when he went into his first audition. Continuing, he said, “I thought it looked great because it was kind of like the puppet they had on set”. After attending the premiere of the film, Tremblay said “I just think it all works so well”.

Another time, please Interview Tremblay defends his character in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Tremblay expressed his appreciation for the team behind the film and the design of Flounder. He appreciated how they attempted to make the animated characters look more like “real animals”.

“I think it worked perfectly. I think they were smart about it… I think people should see the movie and then make the judgment.”

Jacob Tremblay has a number of projects in the works, including a remake of The Little Mermaid. The Toxic Avenger and Cold Copy are just two of the many projects that Jacob Tremblay has in store for him.

The Little Mermaid opens in theatres on May 26, 2023.