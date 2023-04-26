Tinder warning: Millions are warned about new rules for verification to combat romance scams

TINDER has made it more difficult for romance scammers and singles to be tricked.

Popular dating app, Tinder, is adding videos to its verification process.

Uploading a photo of yourself to verify your identity is already possible.

Until now, Tinder members would take still photos while holding a series of static poses, and these photos were compared against others on the member’s profile.

From now on, you will also be required to answer a number of questions via video.

To ensure greater peace ofmind, members who have their photos verified can request that the match do so before chatting.

If you’re tired of catfishing and want to avoid it, opt only to receive messages sent by other Photo Verified Members.

Photo Verified checkmarks are now available for almost 40% of the members.

In early tests, it was found that the video selfie is more likely to be used by men than Photo Verification.

Tinder now asks all new users to verify their photos when creating a profile.

Rory Kozoll SVP, Product Integrity for Tinder said: “Tinder daters tell us consistently that photo confirmation is their most valuable safety feature.”

The tool is a new way for members to better evaluate the authenticity of their matches.

“For our 18-25 year old members, being Photo Verified gives them a 10 per cent higher chance to match.

Tinder will be safer for users if we continue to prioritize these techniques.

Tinder is going to ask its members in the next few months to upgrade to the latest Photo Verification version, which includes video selfie.

