Adrian Lyne is a filmmaker best known for his work in directing erotic thrillers such as “9 1/2 Weeks,” “Indecent Proposal” “Fatal Attraction,”However, he was thrilled to make his 20-year-old return to the big screens. “Deep Water,”He found that the process of filming sex scenes has changed dramatically.

The film by 20th Century Studios, which debuted Friday on Hulu, is a dramatic, sexually charged thriller that stars Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck as a married couple. In an interview with however, ColliderLyne was open about his views on shooting sex scenes.

“You feel like you’re doing it with them. Even with the sex scenes, I’m a little bit like a cheerleader,”Lyne shared his experience as a director during intimate sequences with Collider. “I have the horror of imagining these poor people going at it in silence and not knowing whether they look good or whether their ass is flabby. I get very close, almost like a shrink, or a husband or wife. For 10 weeks or more, you have to develop an incredible intimacy with them.”

Lyne compared preparations for the sex scenes to the in. “Fatal Attraction”Glenn Close and Michael Douglas to the ones in “Deep Water,”For which he was paired up with an intimate coordinator for the first-time. “It’s not quite so easy now, as it was. Things were a little more relaxed when I did ‘Fatal Attraction,’”Lyne added. “Before they did that love scene over the sink, they’d had a couple of drinks. They had a glass of champagne to ease the scene. Now, you couldn’t do that because they’d be worried about lawsuits. And there’s an intimacy coordinator who’s watching a screen. It doesn’t worry me, particularly, but it implies a lack of trust, which I don’t like because that’s all I’ve got with the actors. If they don’t trust me, then I have nothing.”

Ben Affleck as Vic Van Allen in 20th Century Studios’ DEEP WATER, exclusively on Hulu. Photo courtesy 20th Century Studios. © 2022 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Before “Deep Water,” Lyne hadn’t directed a film since 2002’s “Unfaithful” starring Diane Lane. However, intimacy coordinators have been a norm for television and film productions involving nudity/sex scenes. This is something that many filmmakers and stars have adopted as an extra layer.

The 2019 HBO executive Casey Bloys event predicted that intimacy coordinators could become as common on production as stunt coordinators.

“Deep Water”Hulu now streams it.