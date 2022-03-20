Kylie Jenner’s Jewelry Choices Hint at Marriage Once Again

Per Page SixKylie Jenner’s Instagram Story, which featured her left ring finger and featured a smaller, gold-colored band with a diamond and a smaller one, has sparked wedding rumors. The Instagram post showed Kylie Jenner, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner, showing off her French manicure while wearing a green Birkin bag and captioning it using two clover emoticons. Kylie has not commented since the Instagram Story was posted. It is speculated that Travis and Kylie might have secretly tied their knot. Kylie Cosmetics founder has a history in starting marriage rumors by wearing fashion statements like engagement rings.

It was November 2021 when she last did this. ElleReports state that Kylie went on social media to show off matching mommy and me diamond rings for Stormi. “Daddy got us matching rings,”She wrote below the Instagram post. Even though Kylie was not wearing any jewelry on her left ring finger in this shot, many fans are still curious about Travis Scott’s relationship status. A source close to the couple refuted the rumors. E! NewsThe “speculation is not true at all.” “They are not engaged,”The source was also added. Source: E! Newspiece Travis used to refer to Kylie as his before. “wifey”The rapper was at a benefit earlier in the year so maybe he is thinking about marriage. At the moment, it is unclear if they will walk down the aisle.