Here are the top ten most offensive American swear words

In every country and continent in the world, there are words that shouldn’t be said publicly – or, at the very least, are only acceptable in certain circumstances.

George Carlin compiled a list of curse words in 1972. “Seven Words You Can Never Say On Television”Monologue, focusing only on the words used at that time on US TV.

He listed them in the following order: “s***”, “p***,” “f***k” “c**t,” “c********r,” “m**********r,” “t***.”That’s it?

Most of the words that in Carlin’s monologue list still won’t feature in American broadcasts, although the list was not an official index of forbidden words, but rather a compiled list for Carlin to flow better in his comedy routine.

Racial and homophobic slurs, which are always unacceptable, are clearly more offensive than any curse words. But what’s the true ranking of offense for curse words? We’d make the case as follows:

1) C**t

The C-word is the worst of all the worst. It cuts through the air like an axe. Yeah, we’re going to have to use a lot of asterisks in this article, but you know what we’re talking about. Sexist contempt, shockingly used in conversation and on TV.

2) Motherf*****

It is used by some to describe the talent of people, such as this one “bad motherf*****”, but despite this, it’s a rough, nasty curse word that should be avoided – especially in the presence of mothers, for obvious reasons.

3) F**k

This is one of the most well-known swear words in English. This can be used to refer to sexuality, shock exclamation or as an added prefix. ‘you’insulting someone. According to an apocryphal legend, the word actually refers to ‘fornication without the consent of a king’.

4) B***h

This curse word was used to describe female dogs. It can also describe someone who is mean. “she’s a cold-hearted b****.” On a brighter note, b**** is also used at times as a term of endearment for one another and describes a good-looking girl. Take, for example: “wow, she’s a bad b****.”

Tread lightly though, a lot of people still don’t want to be called this word.

5) S**t

The word poop can be used to refer to the unplanned events that occur in life. For example, forgetting that important email. The phrase can also be used after you drop a glass of water on the ground or stomp your foot. Many of us have been there. It can be used as an adjective.

6) B*****d

The curse word used to refer to a child who was born outside of marriage. Now, it’s more likely to be wielded against someone who’s angered or annoyed you.

7) Pussy

The first word on our list without any asterisks – but context matters. If you’re describing your pet cat? Go right ahead, it’s cute. It is also used to refer to female genitalia. Or, it can be used as a more offensive, but still very stinging, way of calling someone a coward. It’s another word steeped in sexism, so we tend to rate it as more offensive than the following two terms.

8) Assemble

This phrase is part of every day speech. You can be a jerk or a peloton rider. It packs only a fraction of the punch of some of the most vile words. But still, it’s a curse word, so don’t start saying it around your grandma.

9) Damn

Last but not least, we have one of the popular words in everyday vernacular if you see something that’s a little shocking or perplexing. It’s not the harshest swear word used in America, and it’s usually said to yourself, not a word to cause harm to others.

