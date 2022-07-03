Top Gun: Maverick Star Discusses Training for Shirtless beach Scene, Recalls Hilarious Moment Glen Powell Singing To Himself

Tom Cruise’s Maverick is the Top Gun This has certainly killed it at the box-office It’s possible that a certain beach scene featuring a shirtless man may have helped it to be so successful. (It’s not just me. Many of its fans are still there. Miles Teller, and the rest of the viral scene are making us swoon. .) MaverickStar Lewis Pullman has revealed some information about the casting’s training for this sequence. He also spoke out about the moment when he heard Glen Powell repeating a humorous mantra to himself.

Lewis Pullman plays the role of Lt. “Bob”Floyd is the star of the box office smash, and his character is quite different to the fighter jet pilots in the movie. He’s a little more reserved and honestly kinda nerdy. Some might’ve assumed that Bob’s personality may have influenced the creative decision to have the character keep his shirt on during the football game on the beach. Interview with US Weekly , Pullman explained that this was indeed the reason he didn’t feel it would be in character for Floyd to pop off his shirt. Pullman discussed Bob’s mentality in relation to the scene during the chat. It’s here in Pullman’s own words:

Everyone was going through intense impulse to prepare for that scene. It was crazy. I was playing Bob, who’s a bit more of a library dweller. I was like, you know, I think it’ll just feel a little dissonant if Bob takes his shirt off and he is a little ripped. I also think Bob wouldn’t take his shirt off. I think that’s kind of maybe an uncomfortable thing for him to do. I think he’s a bit more of a kind of reserved, quiet guy. He enjoys watching how things turn out before he inserts himself in a situation. And so I was one of the only people who really wasn’t hitting.

It’s well known. Tom Cruise cast the characters of Maverick is the Top Gun The wringer In preparation for their roles. Apparently though, Cruise didn’t need to encourage them to Get out of the shirtless beach football scene and bust your bums They were motivated by the desire to look good on the set.

Lewis Pullman also recalled an incident in which he heard Glen Powell, the movie’s Hangman character, chanting something while working out. You have to find your intrinsic motivation for such things. This saying is so funny that it makes you laugh just thinking about it.

I meant, I went to the gym for camaraderie. Glen Powell was famously known for doing lateral flies once and whispering to himself very intensely. And I was like: ‘Glen, what are you saying?’He was like ‘Montage’s last forever.’

This sounds like the ultimate meta movie moment. I’d love to see a longer version in a director’s cut. The real scene shows how much pressure stars had to perform in an iconic scene. They did it! Now, I wouldn’t be surprised if the scene doesn’t live rent free in Top Gun fans’ heads for years, just like The famous volleyball scene in the original film has.