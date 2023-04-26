It measures just 34x10ft, but once people step in they can’t quite believe what it is.

A homeowner with a creative flair has transformed a small space into an airy, bright oasis.

Jen, (@trailheadytiny), has shared her own tiny home on TikTok. She has also shown the viewers all of the elements that she has used to create an open space.

7 Jen @trailheadytiny purchased a tiny house with wheels measuring 34ft by 10ft on TikTok Credit: TikTok/ 99tinyhouse

7 A woman pointed out that her small home is equipped with 14 windows, 4 skylights and 2 full-glass French Doors Credit: TikTok/ 99tinyhouse

Recorded tour of The Album RepostingThe d The tiny house movement is reflected in the amazing construction that can be seen on @99tinyhouse.

Jen started by saying, “Hello! Welcome to my tiny house of 34 x 10 ft on wheels. I’m Jen.” She showed her audience the view when she entered the front door.

Homeowners noted their tiny homes have 14 windows, 4 skylights and 2 full-glass French door.

These appliances are said to make the room “light, bright and cheerful,” according to her.

Jen displayed a large sofa with a screen of 50 inches in the living room.

The room, despite its size, was perfect for a family movie night.

Jen showed her fans her daughter’s room, complete with a queen bed, a large skylight, as well as “all types of storage cubbies to hold everything that she might need.”

The kitchen is the mainstay of this tiny home dweller’s living space.

She explained that she wanted to make sure that the majority of her space was a kitchen because it’s usually where guests end up. Most of their family memories are created in the kitchen.

Jen revealed a secret place that can be used as both a pantry and secluded area.

This set of stairs leads to her standing loft and houses a pantry.

Bathroom also features some unusual appliances such as a soaker trough tub that is perfect to relax after a hard day.

Jen then showed her room. It was equipped with a huge skylight, a hanging wardrobe, and king-sized mattress.

Before concluding the tour, the homeowner stated that she loved being able “to stare at the stars and the moon in the night”.

The beautiful and spacious details were a common theme in the comments.

“Tiny house…?” “Tiny house…?” The answer was “Yes, it’s larger than the average London apartment.”

“This is honestly the nicest tiny home I’ve seen with gorgeous decor and all the luxury you need,” another admirer wrote.

Some suggested that the cost of design could add up.

“That many windows means it’s going to take a lot of energy costs to cool it down,” one TikToker mentioned.

Many people wanted to know where to buy a tiny house to build and how much it costs to maintain.

7 Jen’s living room featured a sofa that was full size and a TV with a 50 inch screen. Credit: TikTok/ 99tinyhouse

7 There are also some unusual appliances in the bathroom, such as a soaker trough tub Credit: TikTok/ 99tinyhouse

7 Kitchen is most important to tiny home dweller Credit: TikTok/ 99tinyhouse

7 Jen’s daughters bedroom includes a skylight and a king-sized bed. Credit: TikTok/ 99tinyhouse