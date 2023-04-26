I’m a 63-year-old eight-time bodybuilding champion… My medals and trophies are great, but my greatest reward is…

The biggest prize won by a BODYBUILDING champion who has eight titles is revealed.

Lee Haney 63 told his Instagram followers that being father brought him the most joy, even more than his Mr Olympia titles.

5 Lee Haney’s record-breaking career is a source of great admiration in the world of bodybuilding Credit: Getty

5 Haney’s displayed a picture of himself and his daughter above his numerous medals Credit: instagram

5 Haney has beaten Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Mr Olympia record with eight consecutive wins /@lee_haney_official

He posted a cute painting showing him with his baby daughter.

This is what my dad wrote: “Out of all that I’ve accomplished, being a father is my greatest reward.

“More than anything else in this world, the children of a person are his strength. God’s will. “My daughter, Olympia.”

The US athlete miraculously managed to rule the bodybuilding world despite ensuring the sport came second to his family.

In his decade long career, he was the Mr Olympia has been awarded eight times From 1984-1991, the athlete became known as the “most decorated” in sports.

Haney was known as Hercules and had an amazing streak to rival the likes Ronnie Coleman thanks to his incredible physique and phenomenal work ethic.

He even broke Arnold Schwarzenegger’s record of seven wins in a row.

He favoured a three-day on, one-day off training routine throughout his career – which allowed him to juggle his responsibilities as a dad.

Despite his great talent and meticulous routine, the actor admits that the stress was too much for him.

Haney stated in an exclusive interview with Lee Labrada the founder and CEO of Labrada Nutrition that “when you’re at the top there is no way to go down but up.”

The pressure to stay, and what I can do differently this time around.

Hercules added: “All these things are running through your mind, and if it’s not kept together that could cause you a lot stress.”

Ex-athlete said he only “maintained his sanity”, due to his loving wife Shirley’s unwavering love and support.

He continued, “My wife was with me.” “I had two children, I was also a dad. When I competed, I also had two kids.

I guess that for some, this was just a distraction. But, to me, it kept me sane.

It took my mind away from how many repetitions and sets I was doing.

The 63-year-old retired at the age of 31, before turning to personal training and working with athletes like boxer Evander Holyfield.

He now posts many things about his family on the internet, as well as giving tips and advice for his eager-to-learn fans.

Although he promotes a healthy diet and lifestyle, despite this he still dominates the gym.

Fans of the long-time fan showed him a great deal of support and love for his “family-man” approach in a recent blog post.

The response from one follower was: “With this single post, you instantly became my favourite Mr. Olympia.”

A second person said: “I admire that you prioritized fatherhood over your medals.”

5 Haney during his MR Olympia days /@lee_haney_official