When turbulence strikes, passengers make a common mistake that could be fatal.

PILOT reveals the most common mistakes passengers make during turbulence – they could cost you your lives.

It is important to ensure safety onboard, particularly when you are going through some turbulence.

Unidentified pilots told MailOnline The one mistake that many passengers make when flying

He said, “Keep all of your loose objects in the front pocket.”

He says that anything not properly tucked in could pose a danger.

A flight expert explained: “Anything loose is capable of becoming a missile that can cause severe injuries.”

He continued: “If there is turbulence, you must fasten your seatbelt.”

The ideal situation is that you would have secured your seatbelt in the car before it began.

The roof of planes can be very painful for people who don’t wear belts securely fastened. “The lights and ports for air conditioning can be very painful!”

He added that if the turbulence was more intense, it would be a good idea for you to place your drinks hot on the floor.

The flight attendants often secure the drink trolley as well as any loose items within the cabin.

A veteran pilot revealed what really goes on in a cockpit when a plane experiences turbulence and why it can’t always be avoided.

Airplanes nowadays are packed with a load of tech equipment which can help spot when a flight is about to enter a bumpy patch.

