Is Trump’s Daughter Tiffany Taking Ivanka’s Place?

Donald Trump addressed a rally in the aftermath of his arraignment Tuesday without Ivanka nor former first lady Melania. But Trump’s 29-year-old daughter Tiffany was right there in the front row, with her billionaire husband by her side. An insider told Page Six, “Tiffany is trying to be the supportive daughter. This could be her way to get closer to her father.” Tiffany, whose mother is Marla Maples, graduated from Georgetown Law School in 2020. 

