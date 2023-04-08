Does Paul die in Beef? End of Netflix Series

The final explosive episodes of Beef place the show’s characters in plenty of danger but none more so than Danny’s brother, Paul, which has left many asking if he dies by the end of the Netflix series.

*WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Beef*

Netflix’s newest series, Beef, is a fascinating exploration of how rage can snowball into full-blown chaos and each episode of the series proves to be fierier than the last.

The last few episodes see Amy and Danny’s feuding, but also his brother Paul, in unbearable danger. But one specific scene leaves many asking if Paul is still alive at the end.

Escalating feud

Beef, starring Ali Wong & Steven Yeun stars Steven Yeun. The film opens with two seemingly innocent road rage incidents between two strangers. This escalates to a violent feud.

Danny Cho, an inept contractor who has a chip on his shoulders is Amy Lau, an entrepreneur and self-made woman with a beautiful life.

However, after their hot-headed altercation, Danny and Amy’s lives and relationships begin to unravel as they both scrap to get the upper hand over the other.

By episode 9, their lives have descended into chaos as Danny has accidentally kidnapped Amy’s daughter, Junie, while her own marriage to husband George has seemingly broken down after it came to light that she had been having an illicit affair with Danny’s brother, Paul.

Does Paul die in Beef?

No, Paul does not die in Beef.

Danny, as well as the viewers, are however left to fear for his character for quite a while.

In episode 9, police are called to the house of Amy’s friend and boss, Jordan – who is killed in gruesome fashion, after Danny’s criminal cousin, Isaac, had come armed to demand a ransom from Amy in exchange for her daughter.

The exchange doesn’t go as planned as officers storm the building and a violent shootout unfolds.

Danny and Paul reach the courtyard. They work together to lift Paul to the top of the exterior wall. Unfortunately, Danny is unable to climb it on his own.

Paul offers to stay and lift him over but Danny, who wants his brother to get to safety, then admits to burning down their parents’ house and that he’s been deliberately holding his brother back his whole life.

Paul, made worse by Danny’s admission to having thrown his college application in the garbage, leaps up and over the wall.

However, this proves to have been a risky move. On the other side, Paul is found by an armed policeman and we hear two shots ring.

When Danny shouts for his brother, Paul doesn’t respond, leading us and Danny to believe that Paul has been killed.

However, episode 10’s final minutes confirm Paul is alive and well.

Danny and Amy are stranded in the desert and make it back to civilization. They get cell reception, and Danny discovers his brother’s health when he gets a text message.

However, it’s not a friendly message as a furious Paul tells his brother to “f*** off” and that he’s blocking him, but at least he’s alive.

Beef’s ending explained

The ending of Beef episode 10 sees Danny end up in the hospital after being shot by Amy’s husband, George, who wanted revenge for the ordeal they’ve all been put through.

Amy, on the other hand, has learned to forgive Danny for his explosive feud after they spent time together in the desert.

Episode 10 ends with Amy climbing into Danny’s hospital bed so that she can lie with him as the closing credits start to roll.

This interaction has a lot of meaning. It tells us anger and seeking revenge only lead to more anger. If left unchecked, it can spiral outof control like it did in Beef.

In forgiving each other for their various actions, Danny and Amy are breaking the vicious cycle that almost got Paul killed and led to Amy’s husband leaving her.

Beef is Available for streaming Now available on Netflix, after it was released on Thursday April 6, 2023.

