Scientists cure breast cancer from mice in just two weeks, a major health breakthrough

The implanted battery TINY has successfully cured breast cancer in mice within two weeks. It is a positive sign for humans.

It works by injecting a small amount of salt water into the surrounding tissue to absorb oxygen.

Researchers discovered that the batteries are self-charging and can last for up to 500 hours.

The device starves cancer cells of oxygen — a condition called hypoxia.

This technique increases the efficacy of drugs that are injected into hypoxic areas.

Lead author Professor Fan Zhang, of Fudan University in Shanghai, China, said: “After 14 days, the tumours in the five mice that received both the working battery and drug treatment had decreased by an average of 90 per cent — with four of these mice experiencing tumour disappearance.

“Tumours in the other test mice which did not have the combination of battery implant and drugs either remained the same size or increased.”

The drugs used are known as HAPs — hypoxia-activated prodrugs.

Because of limited evidence, these drugs are not yet approved for use in clinical trials.

But Professor Zhang explained: “Tumours typically deplete the oxygen in the surrounding non-cancerous tissues as they grow, resulting in the cells becoming oxygen-free, or hypoxic.

“Hypoxia-activated prodrugs aim to take advantage of this feature by only targeting hypoxic cells — minimising damage to healthy cells and reducing side effects.

“The battery can cover the tumour and persistently consume the oxygen within it for more than 14 days.”

Professor Randall Johnson from Cambridge University said that inducing hypoxia inside a tumour could increase the risk of it spreading.

He added: “While this didn’t appear to occur in these mice, the costs and benefits of the battery’s use in people needs to be assessed before human treatment.”

Every year, 11,500 women in Britain are diagnosed with breast cancer.