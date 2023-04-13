Super Mario Bros.’ Theme added to National Recording Registry

The theme song from Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. became the first video game track added to the National Recording Registry on Wednesday.

The U.S. Library of Congress named the perky synth tune to its list of 25 recordings, along with Mariah Carey’s holiday classic, “All I Want for Christmas is You,” Madonna’s hit “Like a Virgin,” and Queen Latifah’s “All Hail the Queen” from 1989.

Koji Kondo was a Nintendo composer who created the Legend of Zelda music and the Super Mario Bros. theme in 1985. It’s featured in the new “Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which scored a $377 million box-office debut this weekend.

Carla Hayden is Librarian for Congress said of the new additions, “The national library is proud to help ensure these recordings are preserved for generations to come.” The registry can included songs, speeches, podcasts, or recorded sounds, were submitted by the public. Hayden noted, “We received more than 1,100 public nominations this year for recordings to add to the registry.”

Since 2002, the registry has more than 600 recorded recordings. However, it did not contain any music from videogames up until now.