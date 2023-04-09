Easter 2023 will be here soon, and Americans celebrating Easter across America are curious to find out if Easter Monday is a federal holiday or a state holiday.

During the Easter holiday weekend, many grocery stores, post offices, restaurants, and other retail stores remain closed or operate with different working hours.

Let’s take a look at whether Easter Monday is a federal holiday in the United States.

Are Easter Mondays federal holidays?

Easter Monday does not count as a federal holiday. Because it’s not one of 11 public holidays federal employees observe, this is why.

Easter Monday (also known as Bright Monday) is a holiday that’s observed in most countries, but not the United States. It was even public holidays in North Carolina between 1935 and 1987.

Although Easter isn’t an official holiday in the United States, it is celebrated nonetheless. The White House Easter Egg Roll hosted at the White House by the First Lady and President Donald Trump are just a few of the many American traditions.

Are Easter Mondays a State Holiday?

Easter Monday is not a state holiday either. Informally, however, some states, including Michigan, Indiana and North Dakota observe Easter Monday.

Banks are not required to be closed legally, however, operating hours can vary. Many schools and universities close on Good Friday and Easter Monday after spring break.

Are there any federal holidays in the United States?

Here are some of the federal holidays released by the US government

New Year’s Day (January 1)

Martin Luther King Jr. Day (third Monday of January)

President’s Day (third Monday of February)

Memorial Day (last Monday of May)

Juneteenth (June 19)

Independence Day (July 4)

Labor Day (first Monday of September)

Indigenous Peoples’ Day or Columbus Day (the second Monday of October)

Veterans’ Day (November 11)

Thanksgiving (the fourth Thursday of November)

Christmas Day (December 25).

Are Easter Monday bank holidays in the UK

Yes, the United Kingdom has a National Bank holiday on Easter Monday.

Many banks and restaurants in the UK are closed Easter Monday.

What about Easter Monday 2023: Are banks open?