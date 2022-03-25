CNN Fires Brian Stelter after he failed to expose an affair

CNN faces public outrage as people demand that the network fire its chief media correspondent Brian Stelter for failing to expose a relationship between CNN president Jeff Zucker, and senior executive Allison Gollust.

Anonymous Source Slams Stelter: ‘He Is Truly Terrible At His Job’

Although it is not clear if Stelter deliberately withheld the romance, or if he was unaware of the affair, insiders claim that the relationship between Zucker & Gollust was well-known at the network.

“The network needs to step up and fire Brian Stelter,” An anonymous source informed the Daily Mail. “He is allegedly our top media reporter—yet he failed to report on the scoop that everyone in the office knew. And if he wants to say he didn’t know, he is truly terrible at his job.”

After their relationship was made public, Zucker resigned. During a probe by anchor Chris Cuomo, Zucker failed to reveal his relationship with Gollust.

Gollust made an open statement about the matter “consensual relationship,”They claim that they were professional colleagues for over 20 years before starting their relationship. “changed”During the pandemic.

CNN Employees Want Stelter And Gollust To be Fired

FemYou can find more information atle employees at CNN are not happy about the romance, especially because Gollust has not been fired, even after lying for years about her relationship with the network’s president.

“Why is she allowed to keep her job?” a CNNInsiders told The New York Post. “CNN is supposed to be a transparent news network. How does she get away with lying about their affair for so long?”

The Daily Mail’s source thinks that Stelter should be fired as well. “Brian Stelter should be calling his agent to start looking for another job,” The source stated. “He’s been Jeff Zucker’s water boy for years and no one believes he didn’t know about all of this.”

Stelter was also accused by the source of being hypocritical for not publishing the Zucker-Gollust relationship, while criticizing other networks that do not break big stories.

“He’s been sitting on his moral high horse doing Jeff’s bidding and ripping Fox and every other media outlet that Jeff tells him to while his ratings crash and burn,”The source was smuggled. “Where was he on the biggest story at his own network after chastising everyone else?”

CNN has not made any public comments regarding Stelter’s employment status, but this scandal is just the latest in a long line of controversies the network has had to weather over the past few months.

More from Suggest

According to reports, Wendy Williams reacts to Sherri Shepherd’s takeover of her show

Inside Kelly Clarkson’s Wild Divorce Settlement

After this year’s end, Ellen loses Portia de Rossi’s future job