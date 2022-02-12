Is the Film Streaming Anywhere?

From “Don’t Look Up” to “Nightmare Alley,” most of this year’s Best Picture contenders have eluded the kind of universal acclaim that “Drive My Car” has received. The Japanese-language film, written and directed by Ryūsuke Hamaguchi, has graced many a best-of-the-year list since its laureled premiere at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

Clocking in at just under three hours, the Haruki Murakami adaptation is about a veteran stage actor and director who bonds with a young woman when she chauffeurs him in his beloved red car.

To the delight (and slight surprise) of its fans, “Drive My Car” picked up Oscar nominations on Feb. 8 in four categories: Directing, Adapted Screenplay, International Feature Film and Motion Picture of the Year.

If you’re hoping to catch the film ahead of March 27th’s Academy Awards ceremony, here’s what you need to know.

When Did “Drive My Car” Premiere?

“Drive My Car” held its world premiere at Cannes Film Festival in July 2021. It debuted in the U.S. on Nov. 24, 2021.

Is “Drive My Car” Streaming Anywhere?

“Drive My Car” is not available on any digital or streaming platforms at the moment.

Where Is “Drive My Car” Playing?

“Drive My Car” is now playing exclusively in theaters. Los Angeles viewers can see it at Landmark Theatres, Laemmle Theatres, Alamo Drafthouse DTLA and AMC’s The Grove 14.

In New York, the film is playing in New York City (Film Forum, Lincoln Center, AMC Empire 25); Brooklyn (BAM Rose Cinemas, Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn, Williamsburg Cinemas, Syndicated Bar Theater Kitchen); and Queens (Kew Gardens Cinema), among other cities.

For a full list of current and upcoming screenings nationwide, click here.

What Is “Drive My Car” About?

Based on a short story by Haruki Murakami, “Drive My Car” revolves around Yusuke Kafuku (Hidetoshi Nishijima), a recently widowed theater artist who is offered to direct a production of Chekhov’s “Uncle Vanya” at a theater festival. During the residency, a reticent young woman named Misaki Watari (Toko Miura) is assigned to chauffeur him around in his red Saab 900. The film chronicles their deepening connection as the festival date approaches. With Misaki’s help, Yusuke begins to work through unresolved questions about his marriage and the skeletons of his past.

Watch the “Drive My Car” Trailer