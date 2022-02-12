Love and Thunder plot leak may spoil so much of the movie

Thor: Love and Thunder has a July 8th release date, and it’s a Marvel movie that should be on every MCU fan’s radar. Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok breathed new life into Thor (Chris Hemsworth). Then Infinity War and Endgame delivered an incredibly heartbreaking journey for the God of Thunder.

Add to all that the Guardians, the return of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), and Christian Bale playing the big bad villain, and you have plenty of reasons to want to watch Thor: Love and Thunder as soon as it comes out. But unlike other MCU Phase 4 movies so far, we have no idea what to expect from the Love and Thunder plot.

That’s because most of the leaks so far focused on the cameos. Now, however, there’s a Love and Thunder plot leak out there that gives us a purported account of what’s supposed to happen in the movie. Big spoilers might follow below, assuming the leak is based on accurate information.

All quiet on the Thor front

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the talk of the town right now when it comes to MCU movies. It’s a bigger multiverse story than Spider-Man: No Way Home, which should significantly impact the future of the MCU. We expect the movie to connect all the Marvel properties that Disney now owns. That includes the Fox universe of Marvel stories, such as X-Men.

As a result, Marvel will have a way to move forward with some Fox characters without worrying about what happened in the Fox movies. Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) is one of the characters jumping from Fox to the MCU, but there could be others.

For that reason, Doctor Strange 2 should feature a few massive cameos, according to the crazy rumors out there.

But we have none of that anticipation for Love and Thunder. We have no idea what this Thor story will deliver, both when it comes to the character’s arc and the film’s place in the greater MCU timeline. We know that Jane is coming back, and she will become the MCU’s new Thor. But that’s about it.

That is a consistent theme for Phase 4. Marvel is replacing older characters with new versions, preparing for future crossovers where the new generation will take over. We have no idea how much longer Hemsworth will play Thor in the MCU, but Portman is obviously going to be his replacement.

The Love and Thunder plot leak

This brings us to the first Love and Thunder plot leak that originates from 4chan. Before we dig into it, we’ll remind you there’s no way to verify any of the crazy claims in it. But there’s always a chance some of the information is accurate. After all, many accurate MCU leaks have originated on 4chan in the past.

The plot leak claims Love and Thunder takes place chronologically a while after Endgame. Thor is back in shape, but he’s still somewhat depressed, despite having fun with the Guardians.

The first interesting claim is that Thor has somehow fixed the original Mjolnir hammer. He’s now using both Mjolnir and Stormbreaker in battle like he did in Endgame before Captain America (Chris Evans) came along.

It’s during these adventures that Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) contacts him. Jane Foster has come to New Asgard in search of help. She developed cancer, which appears to be a side-effect of the snap. We’ll learn in the movie that she was gone for five years like everyone else.

Thor has the Guardians drop him off on Earth to see Jane. But he learns that the Asgardians can’t do much to help her. She will die soon, and Thor feels hopeless. But he’s willing to do whatever it takes to find a cure for her.

The big Love and Thunder cameos supposedly come into play at this point. As Thor walks out to clear his head, he’ll see a re-enactment of Thor: Ragnarok, starring Asgardian actors. The actors supposedly include Matt Damon, Luke Hemsworth, and Melissa McCarthy. The play is apparently longer and funnier than what we saw in Ragnarok.

The hammer, the villain, and the post-credits scene

It’s at this time that Jane will feel a surge of power because Thor left Mjolnir in the same room with her. She’ll feel drawn to it, and she’ll call it just like Thor does. After a few failed attempts, the hammer will come to her, and she becomes Thor.

This Love and Thunder plot leak offers a surprising reason for her worthiness. It’s supposedly because she was connected to the Aether in the past that she can invoke Mjolnir. Just like Vision. This is certainly not the explanation we are looking for. If accurate, it would indicate a different type of worthiness compared to Steve Rogers.

Meanwhile, Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher will be hunting gods across the galaxy. Thanos (Josh Brolin) snapped him and his family in Infinity War. When they returned to life, he lost his pregnant wife and son. That’s what made Gorr question the gods and convinced him to start hunting them.

It’s unclear how the Thors will end up fighting Gorr, assuming this Love and Thunder plot leak is based on accurate intel.

But the leaker claims that Sif (Jaimie Alexander) will die in battle. Beta Bill Ray will supposedly also appear at the end of the movie to fight Gorr, but it’s unclear who plays him. As for Jane Foster and Thor, they will apparently both survive the events of Love and Thunder.

The plot leak also says the film has at least one post-credits scene. It involves the Guardians and introduces Adam Warlock properly. James Gunn reportedly directed the scene himself.