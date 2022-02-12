Fitness and IntenSati Influencer Has Reportedly Died

Patricia Moreno died of cervical cancer, her company’s Chief Brand Officer told Insider.

Moreno was a spiritual fitness influencer popular on Instagram and YouTube.

In 2002, Moreno founded the intenSati fitness method.

The spiritual fitness influencer Patricia Moreno, known for her videos featuring exercise routines and



mindfulness



exercises, has died, her company intenSati’s Chief Brand Officer, Lucy Osborne, told Insider, as first reported by the New York Times. She was 57.

Moreno, who had over 18,000 followers on Instagram and 6,000 on YouTube, died from cervical cancer on January 22 in Los Angeles, Osborne said.

She was the founder of intenSati, a type of workout method that involves mind-clearing and combines “dance, yoga, martial arts and miracle causing mantras,” according to the company’s website.

Osborne told Insider that she had a “magnetic personality, whose genuine warmth and impressive allure inspired devotion.”

“When she walked in the room, you felt the energy shift,” Osborne said. “In the weeks before her passing, thousands of her students wrote to her expressing that she had changed their lives, and that her impact on their lives was the most significant of anyone they had ever encountered.”

Moreno’s YouTube channel description says she created the workout style to combat her own “body image issues” and “eating disorders.”

She launched the workout classes in 2002, and over time the intenSati method has become popular at some Equinox gyms, according to the New York Times.

She documented her journey with cancer on Instagram, writing in a post in September that “this diagnosis and all that’s come along with it is revealing to me how important it is to focus on reconnecting to the broader part of me and not limiting my view of myself as a physical body.”

Her last Instagram post, dated October 6, was an invitation for people to join a



Zoom



intenSati class she was hosting.

The post is full of comments mourning her, with followers saying that she “made such an impact” on them and that she changed their lives for the better.