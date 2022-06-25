Is the Austin Butler-Starring Biopic Streaming?

Baz Luhrmann’s latest project “Elvis” marks his glamorous return to filmmaking, almost a decade after his last feature film, “The Great Gatsby,” was released in 2013.

Luhrmann’s portrayal of The King will tell the musician’s story with the backdrop of a powerful soundtrack — including Austin Butler singing as Elvis — with other star singers covering The King’s discography from Kacey Musgraves to Eminem and Ceelo Green. Black musicians like Little Richard, Sister Rosetta Tharpe and B.B. King played a major role in influencing Elvis’ development as a singer.

Whether it be fans of Elvis, Butler or Luhrmann (or all three), many may be wondering how to watch “Elvis,” so we’ve gathered all the details below.

When Does “Elvis” Premiere?

The glitzy biopic, which has a run-time of 2 hours and 39 minutes, swaggers into theaters Friday, June 24, 2022.

Will “Elvis” Be Streaming?

So far, the film is only set to make a theatrical run. Since it is under the Warner Bros. umbrella, it can be expected to land at HBO Max in the future.

What Is “Elvis” About?

The biopic will document the rise of The King, as well as the context in which he grew famous.

Elvis became an icon throughout the fifties, sixties and seventies. While the film focuses on his life, it also acknowledges the cultural context of what was happening around Elvis. When Elvis was a young boy, he became heavily inspired by Black church gospel music. A major controversy of the hip-swayer is whether he amplified Blackness through his performance or appropriated it. The Civil Rights movement unfolds in the background, leading to the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., and then Robert F. Kennedy.

Not only were Elvis’ signature moves derived from the Black community, but many thought they caused hysteria in women in the audience watching, and the trailer shows several scenes where women in the audience just can’t seem to get enough of Elvis.

Who Is in “Elvis”?

Austin Butler stars as The King. Tom Hanks co-stars as his manager Colonel Tom Parker. Olivia DeJonge plays Priscilla Presley. Dacre Montgomery portrays Steve Binder and Luke Bracey portrays Jerry Schilling. Kodi Smit-McPhee will play Jimmie Rodgers Snow. David Wenham will play Hank Snow. Alton Mason will portray Little Richard. Gary Clark Jr. will play Arthur ‘Big Boy’ Crudup, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. will play B.B. King. Yola portrays Sister Rosetta Tharpe, and Shonka Dukureh will portray Willie Mae Big Mama Thornton.