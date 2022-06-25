Selling Sunset’s Maya Vander Reveals if She’ll Return

One of the OG cast members of Selling Sunset will not be returning for season six.

“I decided to not execute my contract,” Maya Vander told Page Six on June 23. “I love the show, and it was great, but I’m excited to focus on the Miami real estate market.”

Vander owns The Maya Vander Group in Miami, where she will now be doing all of her business.

“I want to focus on my family, and flying coast to coast is a lot,” Vander said, “The show is great, and I love everyone, but looking forward to growing my business in South Florida.”

Vander’s real estate license has been officially transferred from The Oppenheim Group, and Us Weekly reports co-founder Jason Oppenheim is “well aware” of her decision.

Her departure comes on the heels of the tragic news that Vander had experienced a miscarriage, six months after the stillbirth of her son.

“I had a very crazy week,” Maya wrote on Instagram Stories June 21. “Miscarriage after 10 weeks…following my stillbirth…but my kids and my husband are absolutely my blessing and I am so lucky to be their mother!”