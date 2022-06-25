Covid cases almost double in a fortnight with 1.7 million Brits infected last week

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
In
HealthLife StylePublic Health

COVID cases have nearly doubled in a fortnight with 1.7 million Britons infected last week.

A new virus wave erupted in all four UK nations driven by faster-spreading strains of the Omicron variant.

Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam says the rise in Covid cases should not cause alarm

1

Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam says the rise in Covid cases should not cause alarmCredit: Getty

Infections in England rose to 1.3 million last week from 1.1 million seven days earlier, office for National Statistics figures show.

One in 40 people now test positive. Cases are also up in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The UK total is 76 per cent higher than at the start of June.

But former deputy chief medical officer Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam said of the increase: “It’s really very small in relation to the kind of peaks we saw in January and April.

“The hospitalisation signal, most importantly, is very small.

“So at the moment there’s nothing alarmist in these figures.”

Millions set to get another Covid booster jab this autumn - are you eligible?
WHO chief 'believes Covid DID leak from Wuhan lab' after an 'accident'

The rebound in cases is down to the variants BA.4 and BA.5, which are taking over and may have an R rate as high as six.

That means each case infects six more people compared to 1.8 for flu.

Hospital admissions are rising with the daily figure doubling in the past fortnight from 577 on June 7 to 1,155 on Tuesday.

But the total of patients with Covid at 6,401 is less than half of April’s peak at 16,600. There are just 154 in intensive care.

  • Getting Covid triples your chances of developing Alzheimer’s or a bleed on the brain and doubles risk of Parkinson’s or stroke, a Danish study shows.

Latest News

Previous articleJennifer Hudson Reveals First Look And Premiere Date For Her New Talk Show, And There’s Definitely Singing And An EGOT Reference

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact