Betty Gilpin’s IG videos inspired Simone in part to make her own creation

Betty Gilpin seems to enjoy roles with a lot of action. She doesn’t want to be a character that is just there for the sake of plot advancement. Luckily, “Mrs. Davis” has been a resounding success with critics, and it has provided Gilpin a chance to explore a unique character. In an interview, Gilpin said that she was inspired by the character of Mrs. Davis. SyFyGilpin explains the steps involved in joining “Mrs. Davis” and how creators Damon Lindelof & Tara Hernandez tried to keep the storyline and character of Simone a secret.

“Reading the script, I was so intrigued by the character and just really marveled at even though it’s so profoundly strange, the whole thing — and I’d never read anything like it,” Gilpin said. It touches on many things I’ve wondered about in our modern lives. Gilpin’s Instagram account is still unknown, but one can imagine the kind of content that was posted there to lead her to “Mrs. Davis.”