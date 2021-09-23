Who will be hosting SNL October 2, 2011?

SEASON 47 of Saturday Night Live is coming quickly, with a plethora of familiar faces and laughs on the schedule.

SNL’s season premiere will air on October 2, 2021, at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

2 Who is hosting SNL October 2? Credit: Twitter/SNL

Who is hosting the SNL premiere?

Owen Wilson, comedian, will host the SNL premiere in October 2021. It will be his first hosting of the show.

Wilson is known for his roles in movies like Wedding Crashers, Night at the Museum, and Marley & Me.

Kacey Mugraves, who has just released starcrossed on September 10, will be the first musical guests.

Who will be hosting this season?

Kim Kardashian West, social media mogul and fashion mogul, will host SNL on October 9. It will be her first hosting of the show.

The musical guest on October 9 will be Halsey, a New Jersey native.

2 Kim Kardashian West set to host SNL for the first time on October 9, 2021 Credit: Getty Images – Getty

The following week, actor Rami Malek steps up to his first hosting position on SNL. Young Thug, a well-known rapper, will be the musical guest on October 16.

Jason Sudeikis, a former writer on SNL, will host the show for the first-time. Since its inception, Sudeikis has been an actor and writer on the show for many years. Brandi Carlile, singer-songwriter, is the musical guest on this episode.

SNL can be viewed on NBC and Peebles.

SNL will be premiering Saturday nights at 11:30 ET starting October 2.