Who is Finn’s biological father?: Rumors from The Bold and The Beautiful!

The Bold and The Beautiful is one of the longest-running American TV soap operas today! The show’s popularity speaks for its 8,552 episodes, as recorded back on the 2nd of July 2021. The new tease for the forthcoming episodes teases the origin of John “Finn” Finnegan, portrayed by Tanner Novlan. As per the rumours and several spoilers, there is a revelation that Finn’s biological father might be Lance, played by Adam Huss.

As The Bold and The Beautiful is a long-running soap opera, the show has had a dedicated fan base over the years. After watching the tease, the fans were able to recall who Lance was in the previous season. According to the show, Lance was killed by Kimberlin Brown’s character Sheila Carter.

The Death of Lance

Lance had a rare allergy called anaphylaxis which is typically an allergy from bee stings. So Carter made use of bees to kill off Lance. Furthermore, this points out the Finn resembles Lance and Carter.

Shiela has been one of the most negative yet beloved characters in the soap opera. Her misdeeds made her one of the most hated characters on-screen. However, the events between Shiela and Lance took place sometime in 2002.

Lance was never associated with a surname either, as his existence was short-lived. In addition, they meet each other while Shiela was employed to work on something in Forrester’s mansion, and Lance was Forrester’s friend and a close confidante.

How does it prove that Lance is Finn’s father?

Lance and Shiela did cook a plan to separate Rick Forrester and his wife Amber to give Carter’s daughter a chance at a good life. However, things might have got serious as Shiela warned Lance that he trifled with the wrong mother.

The best guess is, Shiela and Lance might have shared a lovely moment, but the actions of Lance to say the truth to Amber made Shiela kill him. Hence, she got rid of Lance.

The longtime fans have marked a resemblance between Finn and Lance; hence the speculation has stirred up across the internet.