Is Anderson Cooper related Gloria Vanderbilt

GLORIA Vanderbilt was a fashion designer, actress, heiress, and socialite who passed away in 2019 at 95 years old.

Gloria told Anderson Cooper that her daughter Gloria had asked to be his surrogate ten years prior, at the age of 85.

3 Anderson Cooper with his son Wyatt. /Anderson Cooper

Is Anderson Cooper related to Gloria Vanderbilt?

Anderson Cooper, CNN commentator and Gloria Vanderbilt’s child is Anderson Cooper.

Gloria was married to Wyatt Cooper four times, the last time being with Cooper’s father.

Anderson’s older brother Carter, died in 1988 at the age 23.

Gloria had two children with Leopold Stokowski, her first husband.

3 Anderson Cooper and Gloria Vanderbilt in 2016 Image Credits: Rex Features

Does Anderson Cooper have kids?

Glorida Vanderbilt was Anderson’s mother. She visited her gynecologist on a regular basis in 2009 and discovered that she could still have children at 85.

Anderson asked her to be a surrogate and she immediately said that Anderson could have a baby. He refused to accept her offer and stated unambiguously no.

Anderson said to Gloria before her death that he was going be a father.

The CNN star became a dad to Wyatt Morgan Cooper via surrogate on April 27, 2020.

“I was able to tell [my mom] shortly before she died that I was going to have a baby,” he told Live With Kelly And Ryan.

“Wyatt wasn’t created at that point… he was an idea in my head. I was in the process of it. She was thrilled.”

3 Anderson Cooper celebrated his son Wyatt’s 1st birthday on April 27, 2021. /Anderson Cooper

“Morgan is my mom’s grandmother’s name and my mom’s mom’s maiden name. I wanted something to give my mom.

“I’ve been going through my mom’s things cause she passed away in June and I found a list she and my dad had written out with possible names for me when I was born and one of them was Morgan so I knew they liked the name, so I went with it,” He added.

Anderson Cooper is raising Wyatt along with Benjamin Maisani, his ex boyfriend.

Anderson is raising Wyatt together with Benjamin Maisani, although he says they don’t plan to get back together.

Anderson stated that the pair live together in the same house and that he still considers Maisani his family.

Anderson insisted that Wyatt have two parents before Wyatt was born. When Anderson was 10 years old, his father died, and he said although he had his mother and his brother, he wished there was someone there to get a bite to eat or to talk, he told Today Insider.

Anderson claimed that the couple broke up in March 2018 but they still remained close. He also said that after the breakup, “We are still family to each other, and love each other very much.”