First Ladies Wearing Affordable Clothing

Betty Ford was a fan of designer Albert Capraro, whose prices were affordable.





Betty Ford is dressed by Albert Capraro in 1981 for her new spring wardrobe.



AP Photo/Dave Pickoff







After spotting designs by then-31-year-old Albert Capraro in a Washington newspaper, the first lady was impressed by his commitment to using American-made fabrics and his affordable price ranges. According to People, Capraro charged just $80 for day dresses and under $200 for evening gowns in 1975.

Ford asked Capraro to visit her to “sound out her spring wardrobe,” and the pair continued working together throughout her time in the White House.