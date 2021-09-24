Ireland Baldwin says she is ‘embracing her cellulite’

By Brandon Pitt
Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger’s daughter Ireland Baldwin is all grown up, covered in tattoos, and proudly displaying her curves and body. The model shared several photos on Instagram where she declared she was, “Embracing my cellulite, stretch marks, curves, eczema, ingrowns, pale skin, grown out roots, hairy legs, and all the other fun things that make me human.” Ireland looked au natural seemingly makeup-free in the unedited photos rocking a brown bikini by Monica Hansen Beachwear in the fall-inspired shoot. You can see some amazing photos below, and learn fun facts about the famous celebrity’s daughter.

