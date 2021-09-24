Kim Kardashian hints famous family is filming ‘day one’ of new Hulu show after $150M KUWTK contract ends

KIM Kardashian hinted that filming has started on the family’s new Hulu project.

The long-running E! The family’s long-running E! reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, ended in January.

4 Kim Kardashian has hinted that filming has started on the family’s new Hulu series / @kimkardashian

4 Kim shared a photo of her mic pack on Thursday hinting that filming has started

In December 2020 it was reported that Kris Jenner and her daughters secured a deal for their content to be streamed exclusively on Hulu.

Kim posted an Instagram picture of her mic bag on her lap Thursday hinting that cameras were again rolling for her family.

She captioned the photo: “Day 1” hinting that filming has just started.

The content will likely debut in the second half of 2021. Additional information will be shared as soon as it becomes available.

The famous family broke hearts when they announced KUWTK was coming to an end after 14 years.

It was later revealed the ladies were looking to follow in the footsteps of Harry and Meghan and sign a lucrative deal with a streaming service.

“There’s more money in streaming,” According to a source. “And it’s global.”

E! The family had already paid $150 million when they renewed their contract in 2017.

KIM TALKS ABOUT NEW SHOW

Last week Kim sat down with Ellen DeGeneres to talk about the upcoming show and teased the likelihood of her sister Kourtney’s new boyfriend, Travis Barker, appearing on the upcoming series.

When asked if the Blink-182 drummer will be showing up in the Kardashian’s Hulu reality series, Kim revealed she hasn’t yet had the chance to “talk to him about it” but finds it likely.

“I’m assuming since he’s such a big part of Kourtney’s life that hopefully they will be on,” The KKW founder stated.

She continued: “I love their relationship. Like, they’ve grown so much together and have really made some amazing – just to think that they’ve been neighbors and friends for almost 15 years, neighbors for like a decade.”

SAYING GOODBYE

Kim Kardashian confirmed the show was ending via Instagram, writing it is with “heavy hearts” that they made the “difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

She shared: “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children.

“We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.

“Thank you to all those who have been part of this experience, and most importantly, Ryan Seacrest for believing that we could do it, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives.

“Our last season will air early next year in 2021.”

4 E! had paid the family $150 million the last time they renewed their contract for KUWTK in 2017 Image Credits: E! Networks

4 Very few details have been revealed about the upcoming Hulu project Image Credits: BackGrid

Kim Kardashian gives her former assistant Stephanie Shepherd $25k Hermes bag as birthday present and leaves her in tears