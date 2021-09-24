Married at First Sight’s Star Luke regrets telling Morag he loved her.

Married at First Sight UK, favorite Luke has admitted his regrets over telling wife Morag that he loved her earlier in the experiment.

Married at First Sight UK’s Luke didn’t think wife Morag was fighting for him or their marriage, as he met her mum and friends.

Luke realized that Morag was not fighting for him as he thought he was.

There have been a few bumpy moments between the couple and the beginning of the series. Morag wasn’t sure if Luke would be the man she was looking for.

Unimpressed by his fashion sense and slating appearance, she eventually said that Luke was the person she wanted to be with – while she is still “a chapter behind” her husband.

Luke recently dropped the L-bomb on her and then repeated it before their co-stars, leaving Morag “freaking out.”

After admitting that the incident was frightening and suggesting to her friends that she wasn’t happy about it being said publicly, she stated this week that she wasn’t yet in agreement with her feelings.

Things became tense when her mum and friends introduced Luke during Thursday night’s show. One of her close friends suggested Luke wasn’t the man Morag wanted.

They ended up almost clashing as Luke told her she didn’t know anything about him or what he would be like for Morag, with even Morag’s mum jumping to his defense – slating Morag’s past choice in men.

Morag and her friends kept insisting they knew more than anyone about Morag’s desires, suggesting that Luke was not the one.

Luke felt like she didn’t have his back and ended up moving to another place for the night. She did not feel like she was fighting for them or even trying.

The next day there was a partner swap, with Luke spending the day with Amy.

Amy admitted that she wasn’t ready for Josh to call her the L-bomb, but she wanted to make sure they were on equal terms.

Luke was able to see him telling Morag the same thing during a preview clip for the next episode, and he later regretted it.

He told Amy: “We had a difficult couple of days. I massively regret the love thing I do.

“Not because I don’t feel it, but because it just overwhelmed her completely.”

In the next time teaser, he repeated this, telling Morag: “One thing I regret is dropping the L-bomb.”

Meanwhile, after the awkward meet-up with her friends, Morag told Luke she was confused about what she had done wrong after saying he needed some space.

She said she didn’t know there was an issue or that Luke was upset. Morag told Luke that he should air any concerns in the future and not let them continue.

Luke shared how she didn’t have his back, that he was not there for her and that he felt lonely. He wasn’t sure if a fight would be worth it.

