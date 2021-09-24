iPhone 13 fail as buyers say new $799 mobile ‘WON’T play music’

YOU may have to update your brand new iPhone or iPad before you can play music on it.

Apple warned that users of its latest devices might not have access to their favorite tunes via Apple Music streaming app.

2 Owners of the brand new iPhone 13 may have trouble playing music on their new devices Image Credits: Alamy

The issue hit all of the new iPhone 13 models, as well as the new iPad (9th generation) and iPad Mini (6th generation). The problem is not affecting older devices.

The bug was discovered only recently, as the affected devices all arrived on shelves around the world on Friday.

Apple posted that people who restore an iPhone or iPad from backup might experience issues.

“You might not be able to access the Apple Music catalog, Apple Music settings, or use Sync Library on your new device,” Apple said.

The California tech titan was able create a software update that fixed the problem.

To fix any problems with Apple Music, simply update your device.

Simply head to Settings > General > Software Update > Install Now.

This message is confusing because Apple has not released an update for iOS 15, the operating software that powers the iPhone.

According to MacRumours, iPhone 13 owners are being asked to install a security update as soon as they boot up their devices for the first time.

The Apple Music bug was not addressed in the patches.

Apple introduced four new iPhones in September 24, attracting a large crowd to its stores all over the world.

The iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max start at £779/$799 rising all the way to £1,549/$1,599 for the top model.

Apple claims that the mobiles have better screens, cameras, and battery life than last year’s iPhone 12 line.

