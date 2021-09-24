Tik Tok: A Live Bat Hanging from the Crotch of a Woman Leaves Her Horrified

A TikTok user turned into Batwoman for a moment when a flying creature chose to attack her. The shocking incident shocked everyone in the comments section.

TkaziG or @tkazig as she goes by on TikTok shared a humorous clip of herself showing a bat in her crotch. The Tik-Toker took the camera and moved it towards her crotch, sharing the image with the online landscape.

The woman looked slightly nervous but was genuinely amused when she asked how this could have happened. This post went viral and has been liked by just under 529,000 people and received just over 8,000 comments. Source: tiktok.com/@tkazig TkaziG frequented the comment section, sharing his thoughts and interacting with other netizens.

Tik-Toker TkaziG with overlay text warning individuals to stay away from nature [left]; A bat on TikToker TkaziG’s crotch [right]. | Source: tiktok.com/@tkazig

TkaziG was also frequent in the comment section, expanding on what happened and interacting with fellow netizens. The TikTok user penned:

“Summary: My husband grabbed him, he died from cat related injuries, tested and neg for rabies. R.I.P Vlad.”

The TikToker also replied to another commenter who asked how the bat got there, using laughing emojis in the process. @tkazig explained that she heard a squeaking sound and looked down, suddenly spotting the black creature.

TkaziG comments on individual TikTok post. Source: tiktok.com/@tkazig

User Megan asked how she remained so calm in the situation and was able to take a video while it happened. TkaziG user responded that she was not relaxed at all.

The social media user revealed that she was too scared to move and was waiting for her husband to come and take it off her. The video, @tkazig joked, was a piece of evidence she chose to make in case she passed away due to the incident.

TkaziG replying to an individual’s comment on one of her TikTok posts. | Source: tiktok.com/@tkazig

Overall the comment section was full of hilarious one-liners and jokes, with laughing emojis taking over. One viewer expressed how hilarious they found the remarks, writing:

“I’m wheezing at this comment section. 😂”

Throughout all the noise and banter, the original poster included a facetious warning in her overlay text. TkaziG warned all TikTok users to stay away from nature.

This sentiment that one should not interact with nature or its animals is true, but interactions with other living creatures can be very powerful. Earlier this year, Megan Vaughan shared a clip of a beautiful moment like this.

In the video, her horse was taken in by her growing pregnant belly. The brown beauty called Angel would not turn her head away from the bump.

The owner took to Twitter to share the video and joked about how strange it would be for a horse acting as a doula. From bats to horses, animals tend to embody an element of surprise and awe.