International Box Office Nears $100 Million for ‘Minions’: Rise of Gru

Tiny yellow creatures have taken over the international box-office.

“Minions: The Rise of Gru”The film was able to generate $93.7 million in foreign markets and had one of the largest opening weekends of an animated film during a pandemic.

Those returns take the fifth installment in Universal and Illumination’s popular “Despicable Me”At the global box office, franchises have surpassed $200 million. North America “The Rise of Gru”The weekend’s debut was $108 million and it is expected to rise to $127.9 millions by Monday’s Independence Day.

Other than the U.S. and Canada “Minions: The Rise of Gru”The United Kingdom and Ireland had the highest showings with $12.9 million. Mexico followed with $12.4 million and Germany, with $4.8 million. Spain is the top-grossing market with $3.6million, Brazil with $3.2million, Indonesia with $3.4million, and Argentina with $3.3million.

Kyle Balda directed “Minions: The Rise of Gru,”It takes place in the 1970s, when a young Gru (voiced primarily by Steve Carell), tries to get in with some supervillains. The voice cast includes Taraji P. Henson and Alan Arkin. Michelle Yeoh, JeanClaude Van Damme, Julie Andrews, and Taraji P. Henson.

Another Universal movie “Jurassic World Dominion,”The film surpassed a significant box office milestone, increasing its global reach by $800 millions. Between Friday and Sunday, the film earned $26.8 millions in 72 markets. The dino action-adventure film has earned $493 million internationally, and $824.5 millions worldwide.

“Dominion”It is one of few Hollywood movies currently playing in China. The film has earned $131 million. It has been a hit in Australia and Ireland ($37million to date), and the U.K. ($21.8million to date).

Elsewhere, Paramount’s action sequel “Top Gun: Maverick”Box office expectations continue to be exceeded. The movie earned $37 million in 65 markets over its sixth weekend, a shocking 16% decrease from the previous weekend. So far, the follow-up to Tom Cruise’s 1986 blockbuster “Top Gun”The film grossed $544million at the international boxoffice and $570million in North America. It’s only the second movie in COVID times to cross $1 billion in ticket sales.

Warner Bros.’ musical biopic, is another reprint title “Elvis,”$15.7 million was generated in 57 markets around the world, a 28% decrease. These ticket sales push the film past the $100million mark worldwide. The film also received $46.2 million from overseas territories. The film opens in Korea next on July 13th, and all of Latin America the following day on July 14.