Maverick Tops $1.1B; Jurassic World Dominion at $825M

Coming in slightly above the estimates we reported on Saturday, Universal/Illumination's Gru's Rise: MinionsHe boogied to the an $87.2Mweekend at the international movie box office. This boosts the offshore cume. $93.7MFor $202.2MTo date, worldwide

Gruel is on the Rise, the latest entry in the globe’s biggest animated franchise, had previously bowed in Australia last weekend and this frame added another 60 markets. The new hubs cost $81.5M to make.

In like-for-likes at today’s exchange rates, the new openers are 23% below MinionsBelow 13% Despicable Me 3. Australia is included in the Week 2 results. MinionsJust 3% less DM3. France, Japan Korea, Italy and Korea still have to unleash the little fellows.

Gru and the crew set some new milestones internationally with four markets scoring the biggest animation opening weekend of all time (Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Venezuela); and 52 markets setting the best animated launch of the pandemic (see more detail in the breakdowns as they are updated below for all films).

Universal put in all the effort to create a global marketing campaign. This included pop-ups, appearances at music festivals, shopping mall takeovers and clever TikTok. “Minions In Suits”The challenge went viral in just a few seconds.

This weekend’s top five openers were the UK ($12.9M), Mexico (12.4M), Germany (4.8M), Spain (3.6M), and Indonesia ($3.4M).

Veronika Kwan Vandenberg is President of Universal Pictures International Distribution “We couldn’t be happier for Chris Meledandri, the filmmakers, cast and crew and our partners at Illumination. This result is testament to the enduring love for this franchise, the exceptional film they have delivered and the enormous collaboration between Illumination, our Universal teams around the world and our partners in exhibition.”

Overall, the marketplace is robust and it’s refreshing to see so many big-ticket pictures across different genres comfortably co-existing.

To wit: Paramount/Skydance’s hypersonic Maverick: Top GunThe $1.1BGlobal threshold, grossing an additional $37M in 65 markets — another outstanding 16% drop from last weekend internationally. Sunday’s overseas total is $544.5M.

And, Universal’s Jurassic World Dominion stomped past the $800M mark globally — only the 4th Hollywood title to get there since the start of the pandemic. With $824.5MIt is No. It is the No. 3 film in 2022. The offshore cume $492.7MAfter adding $26.8M to 72 markets, this frame.

Warner Bros’ ElvisOnly 28% of the second frame’s decline was for a $15.7M weekend in 57 international markets. To date, the offshore total is $46.2MGlobal at $113.5MSunday through Sunday

Below are breakdowns of the films and other information.

