What is Karol G’s net worth and who is she?

COLOMBIAN singer KarolG has established herself as a reggaeton legend since her debut album was released in 2017.

Karol G fell down a flight a stairs after a mishap occurred at a concert on Friday 26 November 2021.

Who is Karol G?

Born and raised in Medellín, Colombia, Karol G’s full name is Carolina Giraldo Navarro.

She was born February 14, 1991 and is now 30 years old.

Karol G was 14 years old when she competed in The X Factor Colombia, a talent competition.

She studied music for a while and eventually released a few songs.

Karol G moved from Poland to New York in 2014. She began music business administration classes, and continued to improve her image.

She has collaborated with artists such as Pop Smokey and Bad Bunny. Her debut album Unstoppable debuted at number two on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart.

Karol G was reported to have been engaged to Anuel A.A., a Puerto Rican rapper in 2019. However, the couple confirmed their split in 2021.

She is the reggae superstar and has two older sisters. She often appears with her father at awards shows and ceremonies.

Karol G has over 43.9 million Instagram followers. She is also heavily inspired by Rihanna, Selena and even has a tattoo of their faces on her forearm.

What is Karol’s net worth in 2019?

According to Celebrities Net WorthKarol G’s net worth is estimated to be around $8million as of July 2022.

Karol G’s debut album was released in 2018 and she has won numerous awards including the Latin Grammy Award for Best New Artist.

She has three studio albums to her name: Unstoppable and Ocean.

Karol G has had multiple number-one hits including Mi Cama and Creeme.

Karol G’s music can be described as Latin trap and reggaeton. However, she credits many musicians from different genres for being her inspiration, such as the Backstreet Boys or the Spice Girls.

Karol G released Follow during the COVID-19 pandemic. The single and music video were recorded by Karol G. Anuel A.A. was featured in the song. She worked closely with Jonas Brothers as she joined them on the song X.

She’s been on several headlining tours and is currently on an International Tour with dates that run through December.

Karol G has also partnered with Smirnoff – a well-known vodka brand.

What happened to Karol G during her Miami concert?

Karol G performed at the FTX Arena in Miami as part of her Bichota Tour.

At one point in her performance, the reggaeton artist began to descend stairs but ended up falling down the stairs and collapsing at the bottom.

While she was still on the ground, one of her dancers could be seen running to check on her.

Karol G was able to get up again and continue the performance with cheers from the crowd.

“All my nails broke, I think my knees broke and everything hurts,”She said it at the time.

Fans are using social media to express their support for the singer.

One user wrote: “I love how Karol G falls down the stairs and gets back up like bad b***h!!”

A second: “I really hope la bebecita @karolg is okay!!! That spill looked painful!!”

This comes just one week after the star made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.