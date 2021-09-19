Instagram wants you to pick your besties to totally change your photo feed again

INSTAGRAM is reportedly getting a new feature that could put posts from your friends at the top of your feed.

The photo sharing app is said to be working on a feature called “Favorites” that lets you prioritise the accounts you consider most important.

1 A mobile developer posted an example of the feature Credit: Twitter/Alessandro Paluzzi

Mobile developer Alessandro Paluzzi posted screenshots of the feature on Twitter.

He captioned the images: “#Instagram is working on “Favorites”

“Posts from your favorites are shown higher in feed.”

It appears Paluzzi found the “Favorites” option on an Instagram app that had extra options in the Settings menu.

According to The Verge, Instagram said the feature “is an internal prototype that’s still in development, and not testing externally.”

It is unclear when or if the feature will be rolled out further.

Instagram had a similar feature tested in 2017. It allowed users to restrict who could see their posts.

It seems the 2021 version of “Favorites” would let you tell Instagram what you want to see.

Paluzzi’s screenshots indicate that Paluzzi will not directly inform the person selected to be a favourite.

Instagram currently ranks you Feed according to recent posts and other posts it considers more engaging with.

The current algorithm may prevent you from seeing posts by friends who don’t post often on Instagram.

Read all the latest Phones & Gadgets news

Keep up-to-date on Apple stories

Get the latest on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram

Best Phone and Gadget tips and hacks Looking for tips and hacks for your phone? How to locate the secret features of social media apps We have you covered… How to get your deleted Instagram photos back

How to track someone on Google Maps

How can I increase my Snapchat score?

How can I change the password on Facebook?

How can I perform a TikTok Duet?

Here’s how to see if your Gmail has been hacked

How can I change my Amazon Alexa voice in seconds?

What is Bumble dating app?

How can I check my broadband internet speeds?

Here’s how to find your Sky TV remote in SECONDS

Trump is suing Facebook CEO Zuckerberg, Twitter’s Dorsey and Google boss and calls for end to ‘un-American’ cancel culture

In other news, check out the new Lamborghini Huracan Evo that can clean your house and cook you dinner.

Check out the wildly impressive Panasonic 65HZ1000 TV, which makes most tellies look rubbish.

Read our complete guide to Call of Duty 2021.

And Dell’s Alienware R10 Ryzen Edition is a gaming PC powerhouse that crushes both the new consoles.

Your stories are ours! Do you have a story for Central Recorder Online Tech & Science team?