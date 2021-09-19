Ariela is chastised over her ex-husband Leandro on 90 Day Fiancé.

90 Day Fiancé star Ariela admits to being close friends with her ex-husband Leandro. Let’s face it, they were married for ten years so it isn’t totally surprising they are close. Fans believe that TLC’s reality star is going too far and causing trouble for her husband Biniyam.

Between the previous season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way and the start of this season, Ariela and Biniyam became fan favorites. The adorable posts they shared on social media made it easy to follow the couple and their son Aviel.

However, in the latest season, Ariela is being called out over her ex-husband Leandro’s visit to Ethiopia. While everyone understands that they are close friends, fans truly believe Ariela’s ideas of a blended family are terrible. She has even suggested that Leandro could be the stepfather to her and Biniyam’s son, Aviel.

Fans have noticed in recent episodes of The Other Way, Ariela has been so excited over Leandro’s visit. Ariela was so excited for Leandro’s arrival that she had to get all dressed up but forget her wedding band. They noticed that Biniyam is very unhappy around Leandro. He is concerned about Ariela’s behavior considering that his American wife has left him and taken their child home.

In one scene of the show, fans believe Ariela took things way too far with Leandro. This was when she handed Avi to her ex-husband and told him he could have had a child with her if he had wanted.

Reddit user U/greengoddess831 shared screenshots from the show on Reddit, including the upsetting lines, “You could’ve had a baby like this, but you didn’t. You missed out,” and “But maybe Leandro wants to be the step-father?” The Redditor was truly alarmed over Ariela’s actions and words and their negative effect on her husband, Biniyam. They wrote, “Bini has an [sic] every right to be concerned, what a sh*show!”

Many fans left comments on the post, with some saying they think Ariela still loves Leandro, while others believe she is just trying to make Bini jealous. Most people believe Ari should focus on her family and Bini and Avi and forget her past with Leandro.

TLC could have spun this story to add drama. They have done it before. Sometimes it is hard to tell.

In the meantime, keep up with Ariela and Biniyam on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on TLC, Sunday at 8 pm ET/PT.