Exclusive from Kyle Brandt ‘Good Morning Football’ Host Reveals Which NFL Game Will Be ‘Super Bowl 55 and a Half’

Super Bowl LV saw Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to win the title. However, the Super Bowl will soon be a game similar to the one held in 2000 without the Lombardi Trophy. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Good Morning Football co-host Kyle Brand who revealed the one thing he’s looking forward to the most this 2021 NFL season: Brady going back to New England to take on Bill Belichick Patriots.

“The biggest regular-season game of all time,” Brandt told PopCulture. “I’m calling it Super Bowl 55 and 1/2. Week 4. Foxborough, Massachusetts. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the New England Patriots. And the world is going to stand still to see Brady go back in that stadium where all those banners hang, and all those number 12 jerseys are there. They will play the game, and no matter who wins, there will be a moment when Tom Brady and Bill Belichick meet in the middle of the field for, I don’t know, a handshake? A hug? A shoulder bump? Whatever it’s going to be.”

Brandt spoke about the intense coverage that will follow the game. “There’s going to be 50 photographers deep on all sides,” Brandt explained. “It is going to be one of the most iconic handshakes we have ever seen, and I’m here for it. It’s Super Bowl 55 and 1/2. We’ll get to Super Bowl 56 in LA in February, but as of right now, the one I’m talking about is in Foxborough, Massachusetts, week four.”

Brady’s return from New England will be huge. According to StubHub, the cheapest ticket for the game is set at $500. And according to TicketIQ, the average price for the game is set at $3,021. Brady’s return from New England on Sunday night will be a big draw for the NFL and could lead to the highest TV ratings.

While Brandt gets ready for the vast NFL contest, he is also gearing up for his podcast 10 Questions. Brandt stated that Season 3 of the contest would begin in the next few weeks. He is still seeking a contestant who can get the perfect score.

“We’ve got a few nines,” Brandt confirmed. “Josh Allen of the Bills got a nine. Alex Smith got a nine. We’ve never had a 10. And we are still looking for that 10. And we have some wildly competitive and pretty fascinating people who are coming on Season 3. That’s the best part of it. It’s not just a podcast where you sit around and chew the fat and talk and tell stories.”