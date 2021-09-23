Instagram hack instantly makes your Stories look way better, TikTok star reveals

A TIKTOK user famed for her Instagram tips has revealed how you could make your Instagram Stories much more exciting.

@valerie_lisitsyna, self-described’marketing pro’, shows you how to create transparent backgrounds on Stories.

2 The cool trick creates a transparent colour effect Credit: Tiktok/@valerie_lisitsyna

2 It allows you to draw patterns with the eraser Credit: Tiktok/@valerie_lisitsyna

She starts the video by instructing: “Open up Stories and select a colour that you like.”

You will also need to have loaded the photo or video you want to post to your Story before you pick the colour.

Click the wiggly line in the upper right corner to select a color option.

To see more choices, hold down the colour you are interested in.

After you have selected a color, the Instagram pro will tell you: “Ensure you select the third marker option. Hold down the screen until you see a transparent background.

You will notice that your entire screen is now the chosen colour, but you still see the image below.

The TikToker continues: “After you add the colour that you like, use the eraser tool to erase and create a see-through design for your Story like the ones here.”

She then demonstrates how you can use the eraser to draw patterns on the transparent background which creates a cool effect.

The eraser tool can be found in the upper right-hand corner next to the “Done” option.

Once you’re happy, click “Done” and then you can post to your Stories or send to a friend.

It should appear as though the original image has been faded. To highlight specific points or add words, you can use an eraser.

This effect can be compared to writing words on a mirror that has been heated up.

Read all the latest Phones & Gadgets news

Keep up-to-date on Apple stories

Get the latest on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram

Best Phone and Gadget tips and hacks Looking for tips and hacks for your phone? How to locate the secret features of social media apps We have you covered… How to get your deleted Instagram photos back

How to track someone on Google Maps

How can I increase my Snapchat score?

How do I reset my Facebook password?

How do I make a TikTok duet?

Here’s how to see if your Gmail has been hacked

How can I change my Amazon Alexa voice in seconds?

What is Bumble, a dating app?

How do I test my broadband internet speeds?

Here’s how to find your Sky TV remote in SECONDS

Alex Cooper slams haters who told her ‘go f**k yourself’ after TikTok photoshop scandal & comes clean about editing pics

In other news, check out the new Lamborghini Huracan Evo that can clean your house and cook you dinner.

Check out the wildly impressive Panasonic 65HZ1000 TV, which makes most tellies look rubbish.

Read our complete guide to Call of Duty 2021.

And Dell’s Alienware R10 Ryzen Edition is a gaming PC powerhouse that crushes both the new consoles.

Your stories are ours! Do you have a story for Central Recorder Online Tech & Science team?