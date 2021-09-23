Where One Tree Hill cast are now – bitter co-star split, off-screen flings and TV snub

One Tree Hill first hit television screens in September 2003 and quickly became one of the most talked about American dramas of the early noughties.

It has been regarded as one of the greatest teen dramas ever made due to its unique friendships, turbulent relationships and tragic deaths.

The programme was created by Mark Schwahn and ran for nine years.

The teen drama, set in North Carolina’s fictional town Tree Hill, explored the lives and struggles of Lucas Scott (Chad Michael Murray), and Nathan Scott, (James Lafferty).







The series’ first episode was viewed by 2.5 million people.

This number then rose expeditiously to 3.3 million in its second week, becoming one of only three shows to rise in their second episode during the 2003–2004 television period.

The CW renewed One Tree Hill for a ninth, final season on May 17th and added 13 episodes.

Central Recorder takes a look back at 18 years of One tree Hill’s creation to mark the occasion.

Chad Michael Murray as Lucas Scott







Heartthrob Chad Michael Murray was a fairly well known actor before he landed the role of Lucas Scott on One Tree Hill.

Before the programme, Chad starred in Gilmore Girls and Dawson’s Creek. The actor quickly made a name for his self when he joined One Tree Hill for six season, then briefly returned for season 7, and again in the final season of 2011.

Chad also gained credits on the show, and was a star in House of Wax with Paris Hilton.

He married Sophia Bush, his co-star on the show in 2005. However, their marriage was short lived and they divorced in 2006.

In 2017, Chad returned to TV and starred in CMT’s Sun Records. He was also featured in Netflix’s Riverdale, third season.

He married Sarah Roemer, actress in 2015. They have two children together.

He had an awkward clash with ex Sophia over social media after she said in an interview that she was “22 and stupid”, and it was “not a thing I actually wanted to do”.

A rep for Chad responded to Sophia’s claim, branding it “ludicrous”, adding: “Chad conducts himself in a completely professional manner and would never marry for any reason but love. Thirteen years since his divorce from Sophia, he has a very happy family life with his wife and children. He has completely moved on and doesn’t feel the need to engage in this type of behavior.”

Chad’s wife Sarah also got involved with the drama, as she shadily wrote on social media: “Wait a second … my producers also made me marry Chad Michael Murray!”

Sophia Bush as Brooke Davis







Actress Sophia Bush played the role of Brooke Davis who was the sexy and confident cheerleader in the programme.

Brooke was ambitious and an aspiring entrepreneur. Brooke had been married to Julian Nichols by the end of the series and was a mother of twins.

Sofia was married to her co-star Chad Michael Murray, but they filed for divorce.

Austin Nichols (playing Julian Baker) was her co-star. Their relationship ended shortly after the series concluded.

Sophia clearly enjoyed a work romance. She also reportedly dated James Lafferty, but they never confirmed their relationship.

Sophia starred in many hit movies, including John Tucker Must Die, The Hitcher, and The Hitcher, after the drama with her teen self ended.

Sophia joined other cast members earlier this year to voice out against Mark Schwahn (the One Tree Hill creator), who was first accused in 2017 of sexual harassment.

Michael Rosenbaum hosts his Inside of You podcast. The actress shared her experiences with Rosenbaum.







She revealed that a total of 18 women on the award-winning show had signed a collective letter against the now-infamous screenwriter.

Sophia claimed: “He was not embarrassed to be handsy, to make inappropriate commentary, to pull people into side rooms for conversations.

“Pictures of us that were taken by the wardrobe supervisor, who was a woman, of us in different versions of underwear and/or lingerie that then had to be approved, picked.

“One would wind up in the show. He would simply keep a log of all the photos. We were like, ‘Wow, that’s super violating.’”

Mark’s allegations against him have remained unanswered as the screenwriter has still not addressed the accusations.

James Lafferty as Nathan Scott







James Lafferty landed the role of Nathan Scott in the show.

James continued acting after the show ended. He starred in numerous films including Oculus. Waffle Street. Small Town Crime.

Not only this but the star also turned his hand to directing and was behind the camera on multiple episodes of E!’s The Royals.

A pilot called Everyone Is Doing Great was created by James and Stephen Colletti, his One Tree Hill co-star. Hulu premiered the series in 2021.







Previously James told US Weekly about the difficulty he faced after leaving One Tree Hill and said he first thought it would be easy for him career wise.

The actor explained: “I thought that when [One Tree Hill] ended, things would be pretty easy for me, that it would be easy to work in television. Coming out of One Tree Hill, I think it was a reality check.”

“I just remember being sort of slapped in the face with that for a few years there and realising that this is going to be much tougher than I ever gave it credit.”

Hilarie Burton as Peyton Sawyer







Before playing angsty cheerleader Peyton Sawyer in One Tree Hill, actress Hilarie Burton was a familiar face on popular drama Dawson’s Creek.

Hilarie, along with her co-star Chad Michael Murray, was a well-known cast member of One Tree Hill.

Once the show had wrapped up, Hilarie starred in White Collar, Grey’s Anatomy and Lethal Weapon.

The star married Jeffrey Dean Morgan, an American actor, in 2014. They have two children together.

She wrote her first memoir, The Rural Diaries in 2020. In 2021, she started a podcast.

Bethany Joy Lenz as Haley James







Just like some of her co-stars actress Bethany Joy Lenz had previously starred in various American series before appearing on One Tree Hill.

After briefly appearing in Charmed and Felicity, the actress was cast as Haley James (later Scott), on the American teenage drama.

The actress launched her musical career while on the show and has released five albums, ranging from 2002 to 2013.

Bethany is currently busy and booked. She appeared on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and American Gothic.

She is also a star in many Hallmark Channel movies every year.

Lee Norris as Marvin “Mouth” McFadden







Actor Lee Norris played the character Marvin “Mouth” McFadden in the show who was the smart, sideline reporter, obsessed with Ravens basketball.

Before One Tree Hill, Norris starred in Stuart Minkus’ role on Boy Meets World. This was a role that he played between 1993 and 1994.

The actor reprised Minkus’ role on Girl Meets World after One Tree Hill was over.

Later, he starred in Walking Dead.

The star married Andrea Norris in 2011.

Reflecting on his most favourite episode of One Tree Hill, the actor told TDW: “My favourite episode is still the school shooting episode.

“But I also love any of the scenes where it’s basically the whole cast together,” he added.