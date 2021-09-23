BBC confirms Holby City axe funding new Waterloo Road series, as show returns

BBC bosses have confirmed that they are planning to invest in a new Waterloo Road series despite axing one of its most popular shows Holby City, a BBC spokesperson confirmed to the Central Recorder.

After 23 years, the last episode of the medical drama will be aired on March 20, 2022.

This comes just days after the BBC announced that Waterloo Road will be returning to TV screens.

The popular show started in 2006 but ended in 2015 after 10 series with the BBC saying at the time it had “reached the end of its lifecycle.”

But now as part of the BBC transformation, the long-running corporation has published its plans for the future.







BBC Director-General Tim Davies told Central Recorder: “Funds will be invested in two new long-running network drama series over the next three years.

“One from the North of England and one from one of the Nations; over the same period, more than 100 new and returning drama and comedy titles will reflect the lives and communities of audiences outside London, including at least 20 that will portray Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland”

There is no confirmation for when the new series of Waterloo Road will air but it will be set and filmed in a new location, Greater Manchester.







Director of BBC Drama, Piers Wenger, said: “Waterloo Road is the perfect lens through which to explore post-Covid Britain, from the perspective of those who have arguably been affected most: young people in education.

“We are thrilled to be returning to this brilliant format – its thrills and spills, unmissable characters and high drama – at a time when audiences across Britain need it most, and to be collaborating with the brilliant Cameron Roach and Wall To Wall on its return.”

Meanwhile, Executive Producer of the show, Cameron Roach, added: “I am thrilled to work with Wall To Wall and the BBC in reviving Waterloo Road’s iconic brand.







“The vital and urgent stories that are playing out in schools across the UK provide incredible and emotionally powerful themes, that we’re excited to bring to a new generation of fans.

“Waterloo Road will continue its reputation for kickstarting, supporting and enabling careers both in front of and behind the camera, in a truly inclusive way, from our base in Greater Manchester.”

“On BBC One it’s important to make room for new drama and we are committed to commissioning new drama series for 8pm,” a statement said at the time.

“There are some really exciting ideas currently in development but nothing to confirm yet.”