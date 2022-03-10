Insider says Marvel is working on Scarlet Witch projects

Next time you see Wanda, (Elizabeth Olsen), in Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of MadnessYou might not be rooting against the Scarlet Witch. Super Bowl trailer shows Wanda becoming the Scarlet Witch at the end, and will be more powerful than ever. WandaVision. This trailer suggests that Wanda will be the antagonist, as many leaks have suggested.

But we’re already seeing the first reports that Olsen isn’t done playing the Scarlet Witch. An insider has revealed that the actress signed a second deal with Marvel. Be aware, Some spoilers may be found below.

Wanda began to show signs of increasing power. Infinity War. But it’s really the final EndgameWanda’s strength was demonstrated in battle. Kevin Feige stated that Wanda was the most powerful Avenger after seeing that movie.

What makes the Scarlet Witch so powerful

This was true even before. WandaVisionWanda was enslaved by grief. She mind-controlled the entire town into becoming a slave to her world. There she was able to have children and live a happy life together with Vision (Paul Bettany).

By the end of the show, Wanda discovered the truth about herself and obtained the Darkhold book of magic that will train her skills beyond what we’ve seen so far.

That’s to say the Scarlet Witch we’ll see in Doctor Strange 2She’ll be much more dangerous than she was before. She’ll be driven by the same line of thinking as in WandaVision. She’ll want to save those closest to her — in this case, her children. They could have been imaginary kids. WandaVision, but she’ll be going after the real ones from the multiverse in the upcoming movie.

It’s not just her innate abilities that make Wanda so powerful. Or the Darkhold Knowledge. It’s the love for others that drives Wanda, whether it’s Endgame, WandaVisionYou can also call it: Multiverse of Madness.

But if these early Scarlet Witch rumors are accurate, Wanda’s descent into evil will not lead to the character’s demise. The character might be featured in other movies and TV shows, such as a standalone movie. Scarlet Witch project.

According to a well-known insider the newest Scarlet Witch rumors are true. MyTimeToShineHello. She says that Marvel is developing two projects right now, both featuring Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda.

Is there a Scarlet Witch movie?

One is an adaptation The Children’s CrusadeThe one is standalone, the other is combined Scarlet Witch project. It’s unclear whether these are movies or TV shows, but anything is possible considering the growing reach of Disney Plus.

It wouldn’t be surprising for one of these projects to be a movie, given that Wanda is incredibly popular with MCU fans. It will be difficult to make the Scarlet Witch a villain because of her popularity. Doctor Strange 2. We expect Wanda will make amends or redeem herself before the movie ends.

Returning to the Scarlet Witch Projects Murphy’s MultiverseThat is explained by The Children’s CrusadeThe following would apply: Avengers: The Children’s Crusade comics. Put another way. This could be a Young Avengers tale featuring some of Marvel’s younger heroes.

Some of them were already visible to us. Doctor Strange 2 expected to deliver new versions of Wanda’s kids. The Children’s CrusadeThis will be the story of Billy & Tommy’s collaboration with other Young Avengers in order to find Wanda.

The standalone Scarlet WitchIt is not clear if the movie will be made in the future or if it will air on TV. Blog suggests that the film could be set after. The Children’s Crusade. It could follow James Robinson’s 2016 Marvel Comics series, The Scarlet Witch. But that’s just speculation.

This is the main message: Scarlet Witch will have a better future. Doctor Strange 2. We should therefore see Elizabeth Olsen in MCU projects that may include other Avengers movies.