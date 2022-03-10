Netflix France Announces A New Slate, $220M French Production Investment

Netflix gave a preview of its 2022 slate of original French productions today. This includes 25 new titles that will be launched this year, and 20 currently in production. The slate was developed and selected by Netflix France’s creative teams. It represents an investment of more 200M euro ($221M) over 2022. Netflix France recently signed a deal where it promised to produce at least 10 films in French each year and invest approximately 40M euros ($45M).



Among the projects highlighted during a presentation in Paris today was Romain Gavras’ formerly untitled feature, which is now called Athena. It is a modern and immersive drama that stars Sami Slimane and Dali Benssalah. The script was co-written by Oscar nominee Ladj Ly.Les MisérablesElias Belkeddar and ) The logline reads: In the space of a few hours following the tragic death of their younger brother in troubling circumstances, the men’s lives will tip over into chaos.

It was also revealed that Guillaume Pierret’s action film Lost Bullet 2The second part of what is to be a trilogy. Coming soon is action comedy The TakedownLouis Leterrier directed and Laurent Lafitte stars in the movie. Dangerous LiaisonsThe contemporary teenager adaptation of the eponymous book is called ‘The Adaptation’.

Images taken from Contact My Agent creator Fanny Herrero’s upcoming series Standing upThe show, which goes behind-the scenes in the stand-up world, will debut March 18. A series of rap competitions is also on the horizon France: Rhythm + FlowThis will be used to search for new talent in Paris and Marseille.

Weitere Projekte: WondermanA series based on Bernard Tapie’s late businessman inspiration, which started shooting this week. Laurent Lafitte is starring in the drama series. Notre DameRoschdy Zm stars and the documentary series takes place in the 2019 night of the terrible fire at the cathedral. Johnny Hallyday: Beyond RockThis documentary tells the artist’s story through decades-old unpublished archives. It also includes a document about Carlos Ghosn (ex-Renault Chairman), who was detained in Japan and then escaped; En Place, a comedy series co-created by Jean-Pascal Zadi and François Uzan, and Le Roi Des Ombres, directed by Marc Fouchard, based on an original idea by Kaaris and drawing inspiration from an ancestral African legend that’s transposed onto today’s France.

Damien Couvreur, Vice-President Series France said, “We are proud of bringing new stories to life and reflecting the diversity of French creation in all the 25 productions, in all their variety, being released this year on Netflix.”

