Inside the World’s Largest Cruise Ship: Discover 7 Pools, 22 Restaurants, and 7,600 Guests

I’m on board the Icon of the Seas — Royal Caribbean’s newest, two billiondollar (£1.5million) luxury liner and theBIGGESTcruise ship in the world.

Imagine taking Paris’ Eiffel Tower or The Shard skyscraper in London and tipping them on their side. Icon is even longer than they are high.

While The Shard soars 1,016ft into the sky, Icon of the Seas eclipses that at 1,198ft long.

The poor Eiffel Tower pales in comparison at just 984ft.

Steps and Decks

That’s a lot of steps, up and down 20 fun-filled decks. And my fancy footwork has given me a glorious glimpse of the ship, which will be named tomorrow by another icon — football legend Lionel Messi.

Now playing for Inter Miami, the soccer superstar will bless the boat before she sets sail for Caribbean shores.

At maximum capacity, an astonishing 7,600 guests will soak up the atmosphere, their every need catered for by a 2,350-strong crew.

But incredibly, after just one day exploring this leviathan, I’ve not only got my bearings, I’ve worked out my favourite places for a sunrise stroll and a sunset cocktail.

No mean feat when there are more than 40 places to eat and drink on board.

Royal Promenade and Surfside

The ship is cleverly divided into eight distinct neighbourhoods.

And it doesn’t take long before I can navigate from the buzzing shops and restaurants of the Royal Promenade to the family-friendly fun of Surfside, with its family splash park, ice cream parlour and fairground carousel.

Royal Caribbean set out not just to build the biggest cruise ship at sea, but provide the ultimate family holiday. Period.

Neighbourhoods and Pools

There are a record-breaking seven pools — including the largest ever built for a cruise ship — a swim-up pool with its own dedicated bar, and not one but two infinity pools, both engineering firsts.

The ship’s Thrill Island neighbourhood includes Category 6, the largest waterpark at sea, as well as Crown’s Edge, a terrifying walk-the-plank adventure where you are strapped in and step out 16 decks above the ocean. Of course the ship’s Adventure Ocean kids’ clubs will keep the little ones happy while you enjoy the sun.

Accommodation

But on Icon, families will also have a ball together visiting the arcades, laser tag, mini golf and the largest ice rink at sea.

While you’ll probably not be spending much time in it, your accommodation is also special. There are 28 different types of room. Choose an ocean-view balcony cabin, or one that overlooks sea-faring Central Park, the living heart of the ship, with 30,500 plants, trees and flowers winding between shops and restaurants.

Of course, you’ll probably need to win the lottery to stay in the most impressive digs — the Ultimate Family Townhouse. Fully booked for 2024 and beyond, this $75,000 (£59,000) a week suite spans three decks, sleeps up to eight people and features a helter-skelter slide to whizz you from bedroom to lounge, a whirlpool on one of your two balconies and even an intimate karaoke and cinema room.

Unmissable Attractions

But how much time will you spend in your cabin when there’s so much more to explore?

New for Icon of the Seas is the AquaDome, sitting proud at the front of the ship. This multi-deck glass marvel is a tranquil oasis by day, with floor-to-ceiling ocean views and a 55ft waterfall tumbling into a pool that by night promises thrilling aerial acrobatics and daring dives. Meanwhile, the ship’s Royal Theatre will feature a West End-style production of the Wizard of Oz, and there are endless live music and theatrical performances, day and night.

Ports of Call

With a schedule this packed, you’ll not have time to think about much else as you sail from one amazing port to another. But there’s one spectacular stop you won’t want to miss. Throughout Icon’s first season in the Caribbean, the boat will dock at Royal’s private Bahamian island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, with its white sandy beaches and very own waterpark with 14 slides.

Conclusion

While I walked my socks off in just one day trying to cram in every treat the ship has to offer, those lucky enough to be holidaying on board will have plenty of time to explore. And there’s one more special surprise you’re sure to love — even if the seas are ruff. Taking the lead with another first for any cruise line, Icon of the Seas has its very own chief dog officer.

Six-month-old golden retriever Rover has the run of the boat — and already has thousands of adoring fans on social media. That’s one very lucky pup. I’m sure she’ll be getting her steps in on daily walks!