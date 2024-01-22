Hailey Bieber’s LA Lunch with Kendall Jenner amid Divorce Speculation

Hailey Bieber caught hanging out with Kendall Jenner: Is her marriage with Justin Bieber in trouble?

Hailey and Kendall meet up for a casual lunch in Beverly Hills, raising eyebrows as she spends more time with her friends than her husband Justin Bieber. The model duo was spotted leaving a Los Angeles-based eatery, Nate’n Al’s, adding more fuel to the rumors about Hailey’s apparent break from her pop star spouse.

Lunch date with Kendall Jenner

Paparazzi snapped photos of Hailey and Kendall as they strolled out from their lunch spot. The pair seemed to keep a low profile, with both of them opting for winter-friendly layered looks in khaki trench coats and leather jackets. While Hailey wore a khaki trench coat over a gray shirt, donning jeans and black boots, Kendall went for a dark leather coat over a white shirt, paired with jeans and black-and-white sneakers. She topped off her ensemble with a white baseball cap.

Speculations of marital discord

Hailey seems to have inadvertently triggered a series of speculations regarding her marriage with Justin. Her recent TikTok post hinted at possible relationship troubles, leaving their fans curious. This comes after the pair were spotted casually walking together in Beverly Hills recently, with an evident gap between them. They also maintained a low-key persona during their Sunday morning breakfast, further fueling rumors about their relationship status.

Social media hints and fan reactions

Hailey’s mysterious TikTok post and her New Year’s photos without Justin further sparked speculations about their relationship. Fans were quick to comment on her social media posts, questioning the absence of Justin and expressing concern over their seemingly vague presence together. The lack of joint appearances and a comment from a concerned fan hint at brewing troubles in their marriage.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hailey Bieber’s recent outings and social media activities seem to have instigated rumors about her marriage with Justin Bieber. With onlookers eagerly awaiting more updates, it remains to be seen if Hailey will speak up about her relationship with the pop star in the future.