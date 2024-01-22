Boost Your Wi-Fi Speed with the Ultimate Amazon Fire TV Stick Hack

Is Your Wi-Fi Letting Down Your Amazon Fire TV Stick? How to Upgrade for Better Streaming

AMAZON Fire TV Stick users could be missing out on a better TV experience by making a Wi-Fi mistake.

The tech giant gives several pieces of Wi-Fi advice on its website.

Upgrade Your Router to Wi-Fi 6E or Higher

This includes a tip that may leave you wanting a new internet gadget.

Amazon says, “Upgrade to a Wi-Fi 6E or higher Wi-Fi generation capable router.

“For larger homes, consider mesh routers for whole home coverage.”

It adds, “Configure the router to serve the same network name (SSID) for 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz band.

Speed and Band Selection

“This will allow the Fire TV device to automatically connect to the best performing band available based on signal strength from the Wi-Fi router.”

If you’re unsure about your router’s capabilities, try checking the information on the box it came in.

Wi-Fi 6 compatible routers offer a max speed of around 9.6 Gbps.

It’s not necessarily a bad sign if you see a different figure on your router.

Router Compatibility and Upgrades

The device may still be suitable for your home network and you only really need to upgrade when you start experiencing issues.

It can be a bad sign if you see the figure 802.11a/b/g on your router.

This figure indicates an old router that could be replaced.

The issue with routers like this is that they provide a single frequency.

That means it will be slower and prone to congestion, which can affect the streaming abilities of your Amazon Fire TV Stick.