Inside The Heartbreaking Letter Amber Portwood Wrote To Her Estranged Daughter Leah

The estrangement between Amber Portwood and her daughter, Leah, has reached the point that the two haven’t spoken in a couple months, according to People. Amber decided to write her daughter a letter in an attempt to win back her affection, which she shared on the September 28 episode of “Teen Mom OG.” Speaking to producers during the episode, the reality television star expressed her desire to have a “great coparenting family,” stating, “Leah’s my daughter … All I can say is sorry and try to move forward. I can’t sit here and have her think things that aren’t true about me because I’m her mother.”

Amber read her letter aloud in a video that she sent to her ex, Gary Shirley, who has full custody of Leah. Amber could be heard telling Leah how proud she feels of the “young lady” she’s become while adding that she feels bad for missing important moments in her life and not being there for her while she tried to understand her own life. “I am so sorry for the things I did that kept us apart. I never ever wanted to hurt you … I will never stop trying to mend our relationship no matter what it takes. I will always love you,” She agreed. Leah was not very responsive to the video and told her father that she didn’t want to resolve the situation. It will be interesting to see if Amber and Leah ever come to an agreement.