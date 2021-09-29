‘Encanto’ Trailer Teases New Lin-Manuel Miranda Songs

Walt Disney Animation Studios has released the official trailer for its new film “Encanto,” offering a closer look at Disney’s Thanksgiving offering.

The original story takes places in Colombia. It follows the Madrigals, who live in a magical, humanomorphic house that gives each member of their family a unique supernatural gift. All except for Mirabel, an astute young woman who’s still waiting for her gift to be revealed. But when the house is in danger of being destroyed, it’s up to Mirabel to set out on an adventure to save the day, and perhaps finally discover her purpose.

The screenplay hails from Jared Bush (“Zootopia”) and Charise Castro Smith (“The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez”), with Bush and Byron Howard (“Zootopia”) directing while Castro Smith serves as co-director. The film also boasts new original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”).

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” alum Stephanie Beatriz stars as Mirabel, while the ensemble voice cast also includes John Leguizamo as Mirabel’s uncle Bruno, María Cecilia Botero as Mirabel’s grandmother Alma aka Abuela; Angie Cepeda and Wilmer Valderrama as Mirabel’s parents, Julieta and Agustín; and Diane Guererro and Jessica Darrow as Mirabel’s sisters, Isabela and Luisa. There’s also Carolina Gaitán and Mauro Castillo as Mirabel’s aunt and uncle, Pepa and Félix; and Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz and Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Mirabel’s cousins Dolores, Camilo and Antonio, respectively.

“Encanto” will be released in theaters on November 24, just in time for Thanksgiving, but Disney is given the film a shortened theatrical window before it hits streaming — the movie will be available on Disney+ on Christmas Eve for all subscribers.